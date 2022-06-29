LARGO — The Copper Piano will present its Dueling Piano Show Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets are $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The Copper Piano boasts a pool of talented musicians that are some of the best in the business. Their pianists have performed all over the world, on cruise ships, NBA and NCAA halftime shows, sold-out arenas, weddings, corporate events, and dueling piano bars across the nation. Some write and perform original music, while others are musical directors of their own band.
For the Dueling Piano Show, two talented musicians will share the stage to engage audiences from young to old in a musical journey of sing-along, clap-along and dance-along song requests made by the audience themselves.