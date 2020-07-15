CLEARWATER – The Australian Pink Floyd Show will present its “All That You Feel Tour” Saturday, July 31, 2021, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The concert was originally set for Aug. 1 but has been rescheduled due to the pandemic. Tickets purchased for the original Aug. 1 performance date will be honored on the new date. Tickets start at $42 and are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Celebrating more than 30 years of playing Pink Floyd music around the world, the Australian Pink Floyd Show will bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world.
Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, from “Ummagumma” to “The Division Bell” and all points in between, this tour will once again reinforce TAPFS’s dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright and Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd productions. With state-of-the-art lighting, crystal clear video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to delivers a memorable live experience.
Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide, the Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.
Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note for note perfection, this critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a stunning light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology and other special effects. In addition and in true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables including a giant pig and their own unique pink kangaroo.
Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, UK, America, Canada, South America and Russia.