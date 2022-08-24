Tarpon Art Guild announces September exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — A reception for the next Back Wall Exhibit will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The September Back Wall Exhibit will feature local award-winning artists Patti Gorrow, Bess King, and Nancy Zambito. The reception will give the public an opportunity to meet and chat with the artists.
Gorrow has won numerous awards over the last 26 years in watercolor and mixed media. She is continually learning and sharing that knowledge in workshops she instructs in her home studios in both New Port Richey and Brevard, North Carolina.
King retired from a nursing career and followed her love of art right into watercolor classes. Now a winner of multiple awards in that medium, she continues her quest to achieve the soft, loose qualities of watercolor that drew her to it.
Zambito has enjoyed painting collages of family photos, her own and for others. Working in oils and mixed media, she also paints scenes from her international travel and scenes common to people worldwide, like lines of laundry. She has a dynamic, expressive style.
For information, call 727-940-2324 or visit www.tarponartguild.com.
“Laundry,” by Nancy Zambito
Capitol Theatre adds Classic Albums Live shows
CLEARWATER — The Classic Albums Live series will continue with several upcoming performances at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Single show tickets start at $35. Classic Albums Live Series packages, which include a ticket to four selected Classic Albums Live shows, are priced at $99. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Times, dates, performances and description of performances are subject to change.
Following is a list of scheduled concerts in the Classic Albums Live Series:
• The Eagles — “Greatest Hits,” Thursday, Oct.20.
• The Beatles — “Abbey Road,” Sunday, Nov. 6.
• A Very Lennon Christmas: Sunday, Dec. 18.
• Led Zeppelin — “Led Zeppelin II,” Thursday, Jan. 12.
• Pink Floyd — “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre continues its Classic Albums Live series in the coming months.
WSMR to air Florida Orchestra concerts
ST. PETERSBURG — Leading up to the launch of The Florida Orchestra’s 55th season, listeners can tune in to live recordings of select TFO Masterworks concerts on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 FM radio and online at WSMR.org.
Several concerts from the 2021-22 season will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. The series got underway Aug. 16 with Music Director Michael Francis conducting Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.
The broadcasts also will be available on-demand at WSMR.org for one month after the air date.
The broadcasts are part of TFO’s ongoing partnership with WUSF Public Media and Classical WSMR radio, Tampa Bay’s only classical music radio station. The broadcasts are made possible by support from the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Jay’s Fabric Center.
Following is a schedule of the Tuesday evening broadcasts, all conducted by Francis at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. The schedule subject to change.
• Aug. 16: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 with Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, featuring Jeffrey Multer
• Aug. 23: Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, featuring Stefan Jackiw, and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances
• Aug. 30: Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, featuring Anne-Marie McDermott.
• Sept. 6: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay
• Sept. 13: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, featuring Conrad Tao, with Stravinsky’s The Firebird
• Sept. 20: Miloš Plays Concierto de Arañjuez and more
• Sept. 27: Mozart’s Requiem with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay
• Oct. 4: Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, featuring Benjamin Grosvenor, and Ahmed Al Abaca’s Ode to Liberty world premiere.
Francis launches the new season with TFO’s 55th Celebration benefit concert featuring Itzhak Perlman on Oct. 1 at the Mahaffey Theater. The following weekend, Oct. 7-9, the Hough Family Foundation Masterworks series debuts with Carl Orff’s epic Carmina Burana, kicking off the classical series that ranges from Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 to Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and more.
The Raymond James Pops series includes fare such as Harry Potter vs Star Wars, Holiday Pops, and the Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album. Single tickets are on sale now at FloridaOrchestra.org.
Photo courtesy of THE FLORIDA ORCHESTRA
TFO Music Director Michael Francis
Stageworks to host staged reading of ‘Roe’
TAMPA — In response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling reversing the landmark Roe vs. Wade, Stageworks Theatre will host three staged readings of playwright Lisa Loomer’s “Roe.”
Performances will be presented Friday, Aug. 26; and Saturday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.stageworkstheatre.org. Performances of this newly updated play will benefit Planned Parenthood. Stageworks Theatre is in Tampa’s Channel District at 1120 E. Kennedy Boulevard.
“Roe” is a powerful work that tells the personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey (“Jane Roe”) in the years following the 1973 decision. In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, “Roe” reflects the polarization in America today while illuminating the heart and passion each side has for its cause.
“At Stageworks, we want to engage in and even help lead conversations about important and sometimes volatile issues,” said Karla Hartley, producing artistic director. “Regardless of where one stands of the issue, ‘Roe’ is an extremely fair and compassionate treatment of factual events. As a society, we seem to have lost the ability to have nuanced conversations. We hope this play reminds people that there is value in listening to the opinions of people who don’t share our point of view and try to find common ground.”
For this benefit production, all cast and crew members are donating their talents.
Soft Water Gallery sets September shows
ST. PETERSBURG — After closing for a summer redo, Soft Water Gallery — formerly Soft Water Studios — will reopen in September with a freshened space and two new shows, including “Blue Nudes III” and “In the Abstract.”
“Blue Nudes III” is a new collection of small figurative works by Carrie Jadus. An opening reception will take place Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. The show will continue through Oct. 1.
“In the Abstract” showcases nonrepresentational paintings by Steph Gimson and sculptures by Kenneth Charles Lichtenberger. An opening reception is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. The show will continue through Nov. 5.
The receptions are free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Soft Water Gallery is at 515 22nd St. S., Suite F, in St. Petersburg. For information, visit www.softwatergallery.com.
