CLEARWATER — The ELO Experience makes a stop Wednesday, March 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience – 50th Anniversary makes their way to Clearwater for the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut. The Electric Light Orchestra Experience is the world's foremost tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra. With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, audiences will enjoy this entertaining show that accurately reproduces the songs and sounds of ELO and takes concertgoers on a magical musical journey through time.
Between 1972 and 1986, ELO achieved more combined UK and U.S. Top 40 hits than any other band on the planet. “10538 Overture,” “Evil Woman,” “Livin’ Thing,” “The Diary of Horace Wimp,” “Don't Bring Me Down” and “Mr. Blue Sky” went on to become the soundtrack of our lives. The ELO Experience tour will include the greatest hits from an extensive and impressive back catalogue spanning 50 years. Blending rock rhythms with classical influences, ELO also released many classic albums such as “A New World Record,” “Discovery” and “Out of the Blue.” The original band spent years on the road with many sell-out tours, which further established them as one of the most important and influential bands ever.
The ELO Experience have been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra to the live stage for over 13 years.