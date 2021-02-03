Call it morbid curiosity or armchair psychological analysis, widespread fascination with serial killers is nothing new. The public’s engagement with the grim subject dates back to at least the Victorian era when interest in Jack the Ripper resulted in increasing sensationalism of the murders in newspapers seeking to increase their circulation. While many reporting on the crimes strived to print only factual information, some unethical journalists were prone to wild speculation, publishing unsubstantiated claims and potentially dangerous theories based upon xenophobic rumors.
If the Jack the Ripper murders revealed the public’s deep interest in the subject matter, subsequent acts of barbarity would ensure that obsession continued to flourish. Newspapers ran stories about the crimes, capture and trial of such killers as Jane Toppan, H.H. Holmes, Johann Otto Hoch and Lizzie Halliday — and that list only takes us up to the early years of the 20th century.
In the 1980s and 1990s, interest in serial killers exploded, triggered in part by the arrest of Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as “the Milwaukee Cannibal.” Members of the public gorged themselves on true crime, watching reality TV shows such as “America’s Most Wanted,” “Medical Detectives” and “The FBI Files.” Books about profiling and tracking serial killers became bestsellers, with titles such as “Whoever Fights Monsters” and “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” detailing the activity of killers like Wayne Williams and Edmund Kemper.
It appears we’re still stuck in the loop. In an article posted to the “Science Says” page hosted by the University of California at Davis, criminologist Dr. Scott Bonn explains that the appeal of consuming true crime media.
“Serial killers excite and enthrall people, much like traffic accidents, train wrecks, or natural disasters,” Bonn states. “People don’t want to look, but they can’t look away.”
He suggests that true crime is analogous with horror fiction, appealing to that part of us that likes to be scared.
Not all films about serial killers are scary, though.
“The Little Things,” a new neo-noir thriller directed by John Lee Hancock, struggles to tap into that vein of morbid curiosity. The film was released Jan. 29 in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service.
Set in 1990, Joe “Deke” Deacon — a discredited former detective with the L.A. Sheriff’s Department now serving as a deputy sheriff in a rural community — is sent back to his old digs to collect evidence pertaining to a recent case. His arrival happens to coincide with a desperate search for a serial killer terrorizing the city. Against his better judgement, he gradually becomes involved in the case. His professional interest soon becomes obsession. His willingness to bend the rules to ensnare a potential suspect eventually infects Jim Baxter, the county’s homicide detective in charge of the case.
Denzel Washington stars as Deacon, a cop who is haunted by a tragic on-duty error and the ensuing coverup. Rami Malek stars as Baxter, the smart, quick-thinking lead detective on the case who, as bodies pile up, seems to realize he may be in over his head. Jared Leto portrays Albert Sparma, a smarmy repairman living near-nomadic life with a self-professed interest in studying crime. Deacon identifies him early on as a potential suspect in the string of murders, and pursues him vigorously — eventually convincing Baxter that he is the killer.
But Deacon and Baxter can’t seem to catch a break. The system works against them, demanding more evidence than they can legally amass. Procedural slipups invalidate the testimony of a lone witness. On top of that, Deacon wrestles with the ghosts of his past while Baxter tries to overcome his insecurity and self-doubt.
Their faults certainly make them human — and humans make mistakes.
Hancock, directing and producing from a script he wrote almost 30 years ago, explained in the film’s production notes that he sought to approach the gritty nature of the job as a means of exploring both the intellectual and psychological sides of solving crimes.
“I came up with the story in the early 1990s, when the theaters were full of buddy cop movies,” he said. “I wanted to do something a little different and give it more of a 1970s movie feel.”
The film offers a decidedly different perspective. Without going into spoiler territory, the ending is ambiguous at best. The mystery is seemingly unresolved. Viewer expectations are unexpectedly undermined in the final act.
There is no doubt that Hancock’s narrative decision is brave and even subversive. However, the story fails to adequately set up the framework for the denouement. The characters act in ways not appropriate for their established personalities at critical moments. It’s not implausible that either Deacon and Baxter would break the rules for the greater good; it is, however, incomprehensible that they would allow themselves to be so easily manipulated by a sociopath. Even in a time when law enforcement personnel are under increasing scrutiny for unethical behavior, audiences may be willing to empathize with a good cop who bends the rules to catch a vicious killer; but this script fails to give the audience that luxury. In fact, the story seems to go out of its way to nullify any compassion viewers might be developing for either Deacon or Baxter.
“The Little Things” forces its audience on an aimless journey showcasing drab scenery, half-baked characters and lethargic pacing. Despite high-caliber performances from its main cast, the film flounders, relying upon procedural minutiae, a small retinue of stock characters living unimportant lives in the background, scenes depicting cliché departmental politics and sensationalistic crime scenes that only tease its unanswered mystery. Uninteresting, unentertaining and unworthy of the talents of a trio of Oscar winning lead actors, “The Little Things” is a slow-burn that fizzles out and leaves viewers in the dark.