Classic Albums Live Series celebrates its 20th anniversary with new selections, note-for-note performances
CLEARWATER — Back in the last century, when new music was released it was common practice to buy and listen to the entire album. Music afficionados would slide the vinyl record out of the sleeve and drop the LP onto the turntable. The tone arm would lower, and the needle would connect — and, voilà! The room filled with glorious, melodious sounds.
The musicians behind Classic Albums Live Series remember the way it used to be.
The Classic Albums Live Series is set to make a return to Clearwater with four performances. The new series will get underway with The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” presented Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Classic Albums Live is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023 with new albums, markets and partnerships. Classic Albums Live has been able to deliver top-tier events due to the 100 or so seasoned and award-winning musicians that are part of the production company.
Founded in Toronto in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live has become a beloved fixture in the music world, having delivered over 3,000 shows across the United States and Canada.
“We live in a unique time in history,” said Martin. “We have a new canon of music that has become ‘classic’ in our culture. Our role is to be stewards of these great albums, allowing people to experience them together and to hear the songs just as they were intended and recorded.”
The outfit prides itself on doing this note-for-note, cut-for-cut.
“We’re careful not to impart any personality on this music,” Martin said. “That is our mission statement. We think of ourselves as curators. We govern ourselves like an orchestra. The impact of our musicianship -- coupled with these great works of art — is unparalleled. People care deeply about this music. It’s a joy to be able to properly share it with audiences.”
Classic Albums Live Series packages, which include a ticket to four selected Classic Albums Live shows, are priced at $99. Single show tickets are priced at $50, $45 and $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Times, dates, performances and description of performances are subject to change. Following is a look at the new Classic Albums Live Series.
The Eagles: “Hotel California” — Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.
Released in 1976, “Hotel California” is the the Eagles’ fifth studio album and is one of the best-selling albums of all time. “Hotel California” sold more than 31 million copies worldwide. The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in the first week of release. At the 20th Grammy Awards, the album’s title track picked up Record of the Year, while “New Kid in Town” won Best Arrangement for Voices. The album also features the songs “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Wasted Time” and “The Last Resort.”
The Beatles: “Abbey Road” — Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.
“Abbey Road,” released in September 1969, is the 11th studio album from the Beatles. The album cover, which featured the group walking across a zebra crossing outside Abbey Road Studios, has become one of the most famous album covers in the history of recorded music. “Abbey Road” incorporates genres such as blues, pop and progressive rock. “Abbey Road” is beloved by critics, with Rolling Stone ranking the album as No. 5 on its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2020. The album features songs such as “Come Together,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Something.”
Jimi Hendrix: “Are You Experienced” — Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
“Are You Experienced” is the debut studio album released in 1967 by the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The band was created to showcase Hendrix’s innovative guitar playing. Released in the UK, the album spent 33 weeks on the charts, peaking at No. 2. In 2005, “Are You Experienced” was chosen by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Recording Registry because it was culturally and historically significant. In 2010, Rolling Stone placed four songs from the U.S. version of the album on their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, including “Purple Haze,” “Foxy Lady,” “Hey Joe” and “The Wind Cries Mary.”
Pink Floyd: “The Dark Side of the Moon” — Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.
Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” was released in March 1973, making 2023 the album’s 50th anniversary. “The Dark Side of the Moon” is considered one of the best-selling albums in the world. In 2012, the album was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. The album is known for its exploration of mature themes such as conflict, greed, time, death and mental illness. Many of the album’s songs have become classics, such as “Money,” “Us and Them” and “Time.”