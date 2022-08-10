TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts will celebrate the launch of its 2022-23 season with a free special event Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 to 5 p.m., in the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane.
Tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Aug. 8-12 for Tarpon Arts members. Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning Aug. 13. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.
The 2022-2023 season kickoff event will feature a performance by the Chrome '57 Band, one of Florida's most versatile and sought-after musical groups. They perform the kind of music that evokes poodle skirts, ponytails, and a 1950s sock hop. Based out of Orlando, they play all of the big hits from the ’50s and ’60s, including "Shake, Rattle, & Roll," "Rock Around the Clock," "It's My Party," "At the Hop," "Shout," "Hound Dog," and "Unchained Melody,” along with many more.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their white T-shirt with slick hair, poodle skirt, or favorite ’50s attire and take in an afternoon of classic music while picking up a brochure, enjoying refreshments, and purchasing tickets to one of our brand-new upcoming shows for the 2022-2023 season.
Beginning in September, the new season boasts more than 60 live performances, including a variety of top-notch tribute bands, such as Turnstiles performing the iconic music of Billy Joel; the Boy Band Review recreating the music of the Backstreet Boys, Boys to Men and more; and Beginnings recreating the magic of Chicago with a horn section.
Tarpon Arts brings back some favorites such as “Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook” and The Four C Notes performing all of Frankie Valli and The Four Season’s hits. The season includes community theatre performances featuring local and regional talent such as Bayou Radio Theatre’s “Vintage Hitchcock,” Flip Flop Opera, “Shakespeare in the Dark,” a Celebration of Scotland in Song, Victorian Christmas at the Safford House Museum and many more.
Discounts are available through Tarpon Arts’ Series of Six and Fan Four Pack promotions.
“This season, Tarpon Arts has something for everyone,” said Diane Wood, Cultural & Civic Services director. “We are offering some of the most talented artists in our tribute-band concerts featuring the music of icons such as Billy Joel, Phil Collins and Carole King and the mega-groups everyone loves such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Beach Boys, Chicago and more. There’s a new folk rock concert series, Flip Flop Opera, Shakespeare, Broadway, Big Band, plus a robust community theater collection of comedy and dramas.”
Wood hopes everyone will attend the season kick-off event.
“It’s an open-house format, so everyone can come and go whenever they please from 1 to 5 p.m.”
Tarpon Arts is a division of the Cultural & Civic Services Department of the city of Tarpon Springs. Tarpon Arts presents stimulating, engaging, and educational performances, workshops, festivals, concerts, and visual arts that celebrate the unique heritage and culture of Tarpon Springs and the state of Florida, while bringing nationally acclaimed performing artists to the community establishing Tarpon Springs as a dynamic cultural destination. Visit TarponArts.org.
The following venues host Tarpon Arts events:
• The Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave.
• The Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane
• The Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St.
• The Safford House Museum, 23 Parkin Court
Following is a summary of the Tarpon Arts 2022-23 season.
Bayou Radio Theatre Presents: Vintage Hitchcock
Sept. 16-25, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Performances will be Fridays, 7 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Turnstiles: The Ultimate Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel
Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Still Collins USA, a Phil Collins tribute
Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Flip Flop Opera featuring the music of Giuseppe Verdi
Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Boy Band Review
Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
The Highwaymen Show: Great American Outlaws tribute concert
Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Jukebox Saturday Night
Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
The Sounds of Soul
Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
“A Christmas Carol”
Dec. 3-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Matinees will be Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Victorian Christmas at the Safford House
Dec. 10-11, at the Safford House. Advance tickets are required. Tickets are $13 for Tarpon Arts members and $16 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Flip Flop Opera featuring the music of Richard Wagner
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago
Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
The Four C Notes
Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $29 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook
Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Creedence Revived
Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
“Shakespeare in the Dark II”
Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
DIVAS3
Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience
Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Bachelors of Broadway
Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Elements, a tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire
Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Flip Flop Opera featuring the music of Georges Bizet
Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Ed Woltil and Adam Randall
Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Super Duos
Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets start at $30 for Tarpon Arts members and $33 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
“12 Incompetent Jurors”
April 21-30, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Heritage: A Celebration of Scotland in Song
Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Leon Majcen and Greg Bauman
Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favor
Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Sail On, a tribute to the Beach Boys
Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Mercy McCoy and Joshua Reilly
Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
“Crimes of the Heart”
June 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Liam Bauman and Taylor Raynor
Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
“Talley’s Folly”
July 7-9, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
“Now and Then”
July 21-31, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.