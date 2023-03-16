CLEARWATER — Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman will perform Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Wakeman is touring the United States with his new solo show “An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories.”
Wakeman’s set will consist of music taken from across the wide breadth of his 50-year-plus career, stripped back to its roots in arrangements for grand piano. It will include work from his early days as a session player arranging and performing keyboards on hits like David Bowie’s “Life on Mars,” through his groundbreaking stint with progressive rock band Yes and his own multi-platinum solo albums, plus quirky covers of other acts like The Beatles.
This display of keyboard virtuosity will be punctuated by anecdotes and reminiscences of Wakeman’s life. Renowned as much for his irreverent sense of humor as his musical talent, as he himself says, all of Wakeman’s stories contain an element of truth; it’s up to the audience to decide how much.
“It’s always so enjoyable playing in America,” Wakeman said in a press release promoting the tour. “At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones.”
In a departure from his previous solo tours, as well as playing a grand piano, Wakeman will also be bringing along a few electronic keyboards to add variety and texture to his set.
“I’m looking forward to ringing the changes with the addition of keyboards, which is a bit of a departure from my traditional ‘piano shows,’ but will give me the opportunity to vary the set list,” he said.
With over 50 million albums sold in five decades and an enviable reputation as a wit and raconteur, “An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories” will be an opportunity to share musical memories and riotous reflections in the company of a true rock legend.