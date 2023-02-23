CLEARWATER — ONES: The Beatles No. 1 Hits will be presented Thursday, March 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
ONES presents the 27 unforgettable Beatles songs that topped the charts for seven consecutive years, from “The Ed Sullivan Show” to the Apple rooftop concert.
On the big screen, the hits are woven together with a narrator that adds “behind the scenes” back-stories, and a special presentation of backdrops that include hundreds of photos and videos.
On the big stage, 13 performers faithfully recreate the sounds and note perfect performances of the original records, with period correct instruments and complemented with an orchestra.
The show is aimed at Beatles fans of every generation.