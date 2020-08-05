ST. PETERSBURG – American Stage will present “Five Times Around,” an original work written, directed and performed by the 19-20 ASFWD Next Generation: Apprentice Cohort on Aug. 17-21.
This is an episodic virtual piece, with a new episode released American Stage’s YouTube channel each day of the week. Audiences can join these emerging artists on their exploration of storytelling during a pandemic.
"Each year, the American Stage apprentice program culminates in the performance of an original work that amplifies the powerful voices of the next generation of theatre professionals,” said Stephanie Gularte, CEO/producing artistic director at American Stage. “This year's apprentice cohort has had the unprecedented experience of seeing live theatre as we know it come to a halt due to the global pandemic. We are very proud that these young theatre makers have persevered with an innovative path to share their story and connect with our community."
This piece features acting and production apprentices Kianna Jackson, Skye Lindberg, and John Perez. Alyssa Baumgardener, artistic administration apprentice; and Lyle Sweppenheiser, education and outreach apprentice, make their American Stage debuts.
Follow the apprentices as they operate in a world where the only connection they have is on a Zoom call. They meet up, tell their stories and share experiences from their lives. This creates an oasis for these young people, as the world they know is changing around them. Join these five artists and creators as they navigate this new world, laughing and reflecting while doing so.
The episodic virtual production is recommended for ages 12 and older. The material does include some adult language and situations.
The cast, performing various versions of themselves, includes Alyssa Baumgardner, Kianna Jackson, Skye Lindberg, John Perez, and Lyle Sweppenheiser. The creative teams features Lyle Sweppenheiser, director; Alyssa Baumgardner, producer, marketing; John Perez, scribe; Kianna Jackson, choreographer/sound; Skye Lindberg, choreographer/publicity; Jerid Fox, technical advisor; Kristin Clippard, artistic advisor; and Sadie Lockhart, artistic advisor.
As this is an episodic virtual piece, a new episode will be released on American Stage’s YouTube channel each day of the week at noon. Following is a schedule of episode release dates:
• Monday, Aug. 17 – Episode 1: Tip of the Iceberg
• Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Episode 2: The Monsters Inside
• Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Episode 3: Five’s Company
• Thursday, Aug. 20 – Episode 4: Where Does Your Hope Come From?
• Friday, Aug. 21 – Episode 5: Our Numbers Are Growing
Audiences can subscribe to American Stage’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/americanstage, to be notified when new episodes are released.
American Stage is proud to present this original work to our community at no charge. Audiences are encouraged to donate in support of American Stage to keep Virtual Stories accessible for all in the community. Donate at americanstage.org/donate.
About ASFWD: The Next Generation
As an arts leader, American Stage is committed to engaging and guiding the next era of theatre artists and arts audiences, administrators and advocates. The ASFWD Apprenticeship program provides on-the-job training from theatre professionals and valuable hands-on experience. The Next Generation programs shape young people as individuals, while also shaping the future of Tampa Bay, by cultivating an engaged community and a creative and competent workforce.
About American Stage
American Stage Theatre operates as a non-profit 501(C)(3) in the heart of St. Petersburg, Florida, providing live theatrical productions as a professional regional equity theatre since 1977. As Tampa Bay’s longest-running, most critically-acclaimed professional theatre company, our vision is to be a vital arts leader, connecting our community to world-class productions that celebrate the most powerful stories of the moment and the most defining stories from our past.
American Stage’s year-round accessible programming brings the power of quality live theatre to each generation with our Mainstage Season, 21st Century Voices: New Play Festival, American Stage in the Park and AS Education & Outreach. 2020 marks the launch of the Virtual Stage and Academy, providing continued community engagement and learning opportunities for audiences and students of all ages through live streaming performances and classes.
American Stage believes that through the telling of dynamic stories, theatre has the power to unite us in our shared experiences and to deepen our connection to one another through the illumination of diverse perspectives.