CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award-winners Los Lobos and Edwin McCain will perform Thursday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Over the last five decades, the East L.A.-bred band Los Lobos has made an indelible mark on music history by exploring an enormous diversity of genres — rock and roll and R&B, surf music and soul, mariachi and música norteña, punk rock and country — and building a boldly unpredictable sound all their own. Their latest album release “Native Sons” on New West Records reveals the band’s ability to merge genres and styles with both sophistication and playful spontaneity, an element that’s perfectly reflected in the album’s unbridled joy.
Quickly finding their footing in L.A.’s punk/college-rock scene, Los Lobos began sharing bills with bands like Public Image Ltd. and the Circle Jerks. After making their major label debut with 1984’s critically lauded “How Will the Wolf Survive?,” they went on to achieve such triumphs as contributing a smash-hit cover of Ritchie Valens’s signature song “La Bamba” to the 1987 biopic of the same name, winning three Grammy Awards, collaborating with the likes of Elvis Costello and Ry Cooder, and earning massive worldwide critical acclaim.
Los Lobos include David Hidalgo on vocals and guitars; Louie Pérez Jr. on vocals and guitars; Cesar Rosas on vocals and guitars, bass, and Hammond B3 organ; Conrad Lozano on vocals and bass; and Steve Berlin on saxes, midisax, and keyboards.
Called the "great American romantic" by the New York Times, Edwin McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour. His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts. After experiencing the success that comes with a television show on Animal Planet, McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the United States.
The enduring love songs “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More” aren’t just for the romantic at heart; “American Idol” and “The Voice” contestants turn to McCain’s ballads every single year to help them win over judges and fans alike. Even Justin Bieber has been known to belt out “I’ll Be” during his own concerts.