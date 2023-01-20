CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist Al Di Meola will take the stage Sunday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Di Meola's celebrated career has spanned four decades and earned him critical accolades, three gold albums and more than 6 million in record sales worldwide.
A bona fide guitar hero, perennial poll-winner, and prolific composer, he has amassed over 20 albums as a leader while collaborating on a dozen or so others with the likes of the fusion supergroup Return to Forever — with Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and Lenny White — as well as the acoustic Guitar Trio featuring fellow virtuosos John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia, and the Rite of Strings trio with bassist Clarke and violinist Jean-Luc Ponty.
Di Meola’s 2013 release “All Your Life” was an acoustic tour de force that had him revisiting the music of a seminal influence — The Beatles.
In 2015 he released “Elysium,” a collection of songs that are at once invigorating and alluring. In the same year he was honored as the 22nd recipient of the Montreal Jazz Festival’s Miles Davis Award, created in 1994 to honor a great international jazz musician for the entire body of his or her work and for that musician’s influence in regenerating the jazz idiom.
The year 2018 marked a new era for Al Di Meola: “Opus,” his first of six signed projects with German record label Ear Music, was released in March. In July, he was awarded the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Music of his former alma mater Berklee School of Music.
A retrospective of Di Meola’s nearly 50-year acclaimed career is expressed through his latest Ear Music release, “Across the Universe,” with his virtuosic arrangements and creative interpretations of 14 Beatle songs with lightning speed electric guitar orchestrations balanced with lavish acoustic arrangements.
Current work includes an autobiography and a new solo guitar record of new music. In 2022, Di Meola released “Saturday Night in San Francisco” from the 1980 tour of the Guitar Trio with John McLaughlin and the late Paco de Lucia.