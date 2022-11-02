CLEARWATER — For the past 32 years, jazz fans from around the country have gathered on Florida’s West Coast the weekend before Thanksgiving to attend the Suncoast Jazz Festival on Sand Key in Clearwater Beach.
This year’s annual event will run Nov. 18-20 and will be spread out across indoor venues at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort, 1150 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach; and Marriott Suites on Sand Key, 1201 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
The festival will offer fans the chance to enjoy live performances from over 80 jazz musicians inside resort settings overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.
A variety of admission tickets are available with six options ranging from $40 for an evening admission after 6 p.m., up to $225 for three days of non-stop music.
For tickets and information, visit suncoastjazzfestival.com, email jazzclassic@aol.com or call 727-248-9441. Students with ID are admitted free of charge Saturday and Sunday.
Several top “legends of jazz” will be honored including Houston Person, John Lamb and Johnny Varro. The musical lineup also includes dozens of local, regional and national musicians ranging from New York’s Grammy nominated pianist/vocalist/songwriter/radio host Judy Carmichael to New Orleans jazz trumpeter and singer Kermit Ruffins.
Joan Dragon has been the Suncoast Jazz Festival director for 15 years and a member of the board of the nonprofit organization for 20 years.
“We are dedicated to preserving and promoting jazz,” Dragon said. “We offer an indoor, intimate setting held inside venues at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and the Marriott Suites on Sand Key with the addition of the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Clearwater Beach for nearby lodging overlooking the Gulf.”
The Jolley Trolley offers a free shuttle between hotels and free parking at Sand Key Park.
“We encourage locals and out-of-towners alike to enjoy three days on beautiful Sand Key for some of the best, live performances today from American Songbook Jazz, New Orleans trad, swing, blues, Zydeco, a little rockabilly, swing dance, aspiring youth bands, and gospel on Sunday morning,” Dragon added.
This year’s performers include some new additions and a number of returning favorites, such as Diego Figueiredo, Jason Marsalis, Professor Cunningham and His Old School and others,
Figueiredo is considered one of the most talented guitar players in the world today. Winner of the Montreux Jazz Competition and the VISA Prize, Figueiredo has released over 20 albums to date, three DVDs, and several instructional books. His music is a fusion between jazz, bossa nova and classical.
Figueiredo’s unique interpretations, along with his phenomenal technique and emotion, has created an explosion of adoring fans and concertgoers. To date, Figueiredo has performed in more than 40 countries around the world.
Marsalis made his festival debut at the Suncoast Jazz Festival in 2019. The son of pianist and music educator Ellis Marsalis and his wife Dolores, and the youngest sibling of Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo, he is well known for his extreme drumming.
Marsalis studied percussion at Loyola University New Orleans and got work as a sideman in mainstream jazz, funk, and jazz fusion groups. He worked with his father’s group, as well as the pianist Marcus Roberts, as he fine-tuned his playing in two of the most demanding trio settings in modern jazz.
In 2013, Marsalis released “In a World of Mallets” on Basin Street Records, displaying his expertise on the vibraphones. The same year he was recognized as the 2013 rising star winner in the Downbeat Magazine annual critics poll. “In a World of Mallets” features his original music, songs from his band mates, and more.
Marsalis also plays marimba, glockenspiel, tubular bells, vibraphone and xylophone on the album as he expands on his “discipline” overdubs of recent years.
His most recent Basin Street Records studio album is “Melody Reimagined: book 1,” the first in a series exploring the possibilities of creating new compositions based off of the chord progressions from existing compositions. He also released “Jason Marsalis Live” in 2020 on Basin Street Records.
Professor Cunningham and His Old School is one of the most sought-after groups on the international swing scene, performing around the world at major events and festivals. This award-winning band performs the most swinging and grooving repertoire deeply steeped in the New Orleans tradition.
Renowned trumpeter Ruffins co-founded the Rebirth Brass Band — a group that revolutionized the brass band community in New Orleans — while still in high school. Rebirth’s growth and success bolstered the rejuvenation of the New Orleans second-line culture that now flourishes.
Fast forward a few years, and Ruffins and his Barbecue Swingers had become an institution in New Orleans. Ruffins has influenced the city’s musical direction in the 21st century. Dozens of young musicians and bands are essentially playing the same music Ruffins pioneered with his solo act. They sing into retro microphones, dress in dandy suits and perform the timeless tunes that defined a decades-past era.
With over 15 albums to his credit including live albums capturing his inimitable stage presence, a collaboration with his Rebirth Brass Band brethren, a holiday album, and an homage to New Orleans’ traditional jazz, the New Orleans trumpeter shows no signs of slowing down.
Among other nationally touring notables set to perform:
• Cornet Chop Suey – Named after a Louis Armstrong composition, Cornet Chop Suey has released nine CDs, including their “Saint Louis Armstrong,” featuring songs they perform in their Louis Armstrong show. The band includes Brian Casserly on trumpet, Tom Tucker on comet, Jerry Epperson on reeds, Brett Stamps on trombone, Paul Reed on piano, Jay Hungerford on bass and John Gillick on drums.
• Dave Bennett – This young Michigan clarinetist has earned a reputation playing in a style and sound inspired by his personal hero, Benny Goodman. Bennett fuses serious jazz improvisation with a host of modern pop influences. He names Alice Cooper, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Chris Isaak among his influences.
• Tom Rigney and Flambeau – Rigney, a violinist and composer, joined with some of the finest musicians on the San Francisco roots music scene to form Tom Rigney and Flambeau. In their second decade performing together, Flambeau showcases Rigney’s passionate, virtuoso fiddling. The band specializes in Cajun and zydeco two-steps, blues and funky New Orleans grooves.
Many local favorites will perform at the festival, including Nate Najar, Daniela Soledade, Jeff Rupert Quartet, La Lucha, Ed Metz, Jean Bolduc, Synia Carroll, Pepper and Fine Thyme, Theo Valentin, Bryan Hughes, Betty Comora, Mike Evans, Bob Price, Bakey and Betty, and the Al Downing All Stars.
Najar is an American guitarist, music producer and composer who plays mostly as a fingerstyle guitarist playing the classical guitar. He released a follow-up to his acclaimed 2016 album “This Is Nate Najar.” On “Under Paris Skies,” his 2018 album, Najar explores his passion for French jazz and pop with deeper commitment and purpose than ever before.
Najar will perform several times throughout the three-day festival on various stages with other visiting musicians. Among those sharing the stage with him is Daniela Soledade.
Soledade may initially seem like a fresh name in Brazilian music, but the vocalist’s impact immediately strikes a chord as encountered on her bold and subtle 2019 debut album, “A Moment of You.” Released by Blue Line Music Records, this carefully curated set of bossa nova gems manages to dodge the most obvious choices and adds Brazilian-ized standards and original songs. The album was created in partnership with Najar serving as producer/guitarist. The collaboration frames the luminous tone and mature interpretive powers of this talented vocalist, singing in both English and Portuguese.
Soledade’s back story lends added depth to her unfolding musical career. She is tied to a lineage of great Brazilian artists, ranging from her grandfather Paulo — collaborator with Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Baden Powell and other Brazilian legends — and her father Paulinho, who has worked as producer and partner with Ivan Lins and Gilberto Gil.
Growing up, she spent time in top studios in Rio de Janeiro, observing and performing with her father. She studied flute at the Music Conservatory Villa Lobos in Rio at age 14 and continued with her music after moving to Florida at 16.