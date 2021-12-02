A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’
- Genre: Computer-animated comedy
- Cast: Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulos
- Director: Swinton Scott
- Rated: PG
The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
Greg Heffley (Brady Noon) is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley (Ethan William Childress) seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying. As details of his hilarious — and often disastrous — attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 3 on Disney+.
‘Encounter’
- Genre: Science fiction and thriller
- Cast: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada
- Director: Michael Pearce
- Rated: R
A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.
The film is scheduled to for a limited theatrical release Dec. 3, prior to being released on Prime Video on Dec. 10.
‘Wolf’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Paddy Considine, Eileen Walsh, Fionn O'Shea and Lola Petticrew
- Director: Nathalie Biancheri
- Rated: R
Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf — much to the shock of his family.
When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of “curative” therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: Will he renounce his true self for love?
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Dec. 3 through Focus Features.
‘Flee’
- Genre: Animated documentary
- Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
- Rated: PG-13
Recounted mostly through animation, Amin opens up about his past for the first time of his journey as a child refugee from Afghanistan. He begins to look back over his life as he grapples with a painful secret he has keep hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters by Neon and Participant on Dec. 3.
‘Single All the Way’
- Genre: Drama and romance
- Cast: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Kathy Najimy, and Luke Macfarlane
- Director: Michael Mayer
- Not rated
Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane) — the plan goes awry.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 2 on Netflix.
‘The Hand of God’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Biagio Manna and Ciro Capano
- Director: Paolo Sorrentino
- Rated: R
From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s.
“The Hand of God” is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto’s future is set in motion. Sorrentino returns to his hometown to tell his most personal story, a tale of fate and family, sports and cinema, love and loss.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Dec. 3 and will be streamed worldwide on Netflix on Dec. 15.
‘Citizen Ashe’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Rex Miller and Sam Pollard
- Not rated
Directors Rex Miller and Sam Pollard explore the enduring legacy of tennis legend and humanitarian Arthur Ashe in “Citizen Ashe,” an elegant and poignant feature documentary.
The film charts Ashe’s personal evolution from Grand Slam champion to global activist against a tumultuous backdrop that included the civil rights movement, South African apartheid, and the AIDS epidemic.
‘The Scary of Sixty-First’
- Genre: Horror and thriller
- Cast: Betsey Brown, Madeline Quinn, and Dasha Nekrasova
- Director: Dasha Nekrasova
- Not rated
Two roommates' lives are upended after finding out that their new Manhattan apartment harbors a dark secret.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 3 by Utopia and Shudder.
‘Last Shoot Out’
- Genre: Western
- Cast: Brock Harris, Michael Welch, Jay Pickett, Cam Gigandet, Bruce Dern
- Director: Michael Feifer
- Rated: PG-13
Cam Gigandet and Bruce Dern light up this gritty, intense Western saga of love, betrayal, and revenge.
After newlywed Jocelyn (Skylar Witte) learns that her husband Jody (Michael Welch) had her father shot down, she flees from the Callahan ranch in fear.
She’s rescued by gunman Billy Tyson (Brock Harris), who safeguards her at a remote outpost as he staves off Jody’s attempts to reclaim his bride.