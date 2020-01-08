TAMPA — EmiSunshine will perform Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
EmiSunshine, a 13-year-old East Tennessee prodigy, has captured the nation’s attention as a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
Steeped in Appalachian music, she is a true vocal stylist. She instinctively knows how to interpret the nuances of a song with her impressive range, even though she has yet to gain the life experience and empathy seemingly necessary to fully comprehend the words she sings. Despite a given name that reflects optimism, she is drawn to darker themes of pain, anguish and even murder.
According to a biography provided by Music City Artists, EmiSunshine is fearless, confident and firm in her musical direction. It may be “old-time music” she performs, but it’s delivered with her own unique blend of roots music that is equal parts Americana, bluegrass, gospel, and country, with a little bit of blues thrown in for good measure.
“What makes me want to do this is I just love it,” she explains. “I just really, really love it. I wouldn’t trade anything not to do this.”
While her youth might remind many of Taylor Swift, a more apt comparison would be to artists such as Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss or members of the Carter Family.
“I love how I get to sing to people and make them happy,” she said. “I’m really blessed that I get to do this. It makes me feel amazing, like I’m touching somebody’s life.”
Offstage, Emilie Sunshine Hamilton is a typical 13-year-old girl. Raised in Madisonville, Tennessee, her mother worked as a nurse and her father is a recording engineer.
Before she spoke, at around 10 months old, she began singing pure tones and humming melodies from Tom Petty songs. She harmonized with her grandmothers and great-grandmothers, continuing a musical heritage. Great-grandmother Wanda Matthews sang on the Tennessee Barn Dance and gave Emi the same advice that June Carter Cash gave her: “Don’t let anybody walk all over you and don’t think nothin’ about what they say.”
As soon as Emi was old enough to walk down the aisle, she began singing in church.
At age 4, she sang “You Are My Sunshine” at her aunt’s wedding and learned how to sing the Dixie Chicks’ “Traveling Soldier.” At age 5, she wrote her first song, “My Time to Fly.” At age 7, she learned how to play the ukulele because the guitar was too big for her little hands. She used the ukulele to write “Little Weeping Willow Tree.”
That same year, she recorded her first two albums, “Strong as the Tall Pine” and “Wide River to Cross.”
She performed in churches, festivals, theaters, talent shows and flea markets. It was at a 2014 flea market gig that an audience member recorded her performance of Jimmie Rodgers’ “Blue Yodel No. 6.” The video ended up on YouTube.
“It went viral,” she said. “We started getting a bunch of likes and we didn’t really know where it was coming from.”
That video eventually found its way to the “Today” show.
“We were really excited and surprised,” she said. “We didn’t know what to think.”
The show invited her to perform live, opening doors and setting the stage for her budding career.
EmiSunshine now performs about 150 shows a year, touring with her family.