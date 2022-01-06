A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The 355’
- Genre: Action and spy
- Cast: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan, and Édgar Ramírez
- Director: Simon Kinberg
- Rated: PG-13
A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in “The 355.”
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move.
As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world — or get them killed.
The film is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on Jan. 7.
‘The Legend of La Llorona’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Danny Trejo, Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, Patricia Harris Seeley, Jose Prendes, and Zamia Fandiño
- Director: Patricia Harris Seeley
- Not rated
While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son's disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 7 by Saban Films.
‘The Kindred’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: James Cosmo, Samantha Bond, Patrick Bergin, Tahirah Sharif, Blake Harrison, James Dreyfus, April Pearson, Robbie Gee, Steve Oram, Kristy Dillon, and Ella Jarvis
- Director: Jamie Patterson
- Not rated
Helen (April Pearson) wakes from a coma to learn she was the only person to witness her father’s suicide and that she is a mother to a child she has no memory of.
When Helen delves into her father’s past, she uncovers a series of child abductions from decades ago. As Helen begins to suspect her father lived a double life as a child-killer she battles with her own feelings towards the daughter she resents.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 7 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘King Car’
- Genre: Science fiction
- Cast: Okado do Canal, Jules Elting, Matheus Nachtergaele, Luciano Pedro Jr., Clara Pinheiro, and Tavinho Teixeira
- Director: Renata Pinheiro
- Not rated
A young man’s ability to surreally “be one” with and speak to cars sparks a revolution that could save his community. When his invention inadvertently accelerates the underlying problems of the community, our hero’s quest must grow bigger than his own personal ambitions and a fight for survival ensues with the zombies of capitalism.
The film will be available on demand Jan. 7 from Dark Star Pictures.
‘The Commando’
- Genre: Adventure
- Cast: Mickey Rourke, Brendan Fehr, Michael Jai White, Jeff Fahey, John Enos III, and Donald Cerrone
- Director: Asif Akbar
- Rated: R
James Baker is an elite DEA agent who returns home after his family discovers a stash of money worth $3 million.
They soon face the danger and threat of a deadly criminal and his crew as they kidnap Baker's two daughters. The stakes are now high as James takes on the money-hungry thugs in a head-to-head battle to save his beloved family.
This film is scheduled to be released Jan. 7 by Saban Films.