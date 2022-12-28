SAFETY HARBOR — Griffin House will take the stage Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Originally from Springfield, Ohio, it wasn’t until high school that House discovered his talent for singing when he found himself cast in a musical production. He turned down a golf scholarship to Ohio University, opting to attend Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he learned how to play guitar and craft songs.
In 2003, he released “Upland,” his first independent record. That led to a deal with the record label Nettwerk for his next album, “Lost & Found,” released in 2004. House next released a string of independent albums, including “Flying Upside Down” (2007), “The Learner” (2010), “Balls” (2013), and others.
“Stories for a Rainy Day,” his latest album, was released in February 2022.
The nine-song collection was written during the pandemic and recorded in just three days, according to Silverleaf Booking. The album is being described as his most happy and upbeat yet. The opening track — “The Mississippi Hippie” — was originally written for a feature in Esquire magazine called “Somewhere in Mississippi” and was rediscovered and resurrected for “Stories for a Rainy Day.”
The album was recorded by Tim Pannella using a stripped-down trio set up with New Jersey-based musicians Eric Novod on drums, Mark Masefield on keyboards, and House on guitars and vocals. With minimal production and the band playing together as opposed to overdubbing, the songs come across as playful, free and alive.
House considers the work a concept record, with each song telling a story. He found inspiration from Sting’s “Ten Summoner’s Tales,” one of his favorite childhood albums. The final tale on House’s album features the hilarious character Guido and is the only song on the album that was recorded live in concert.
“Stories for a Rainy Day” features the artwork of painter Priscilla Nelson. House will be playing the new songs live in 2022-2023 with over 100 tour dates booked.