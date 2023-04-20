TAMPA — R&B supergroup New Edition closed out 2022 with "The Culture Tour," and the Black Promoters Collective recently announced a 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a lineup featuring a reunion with Keith Sweat and original members of Guy — Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall — and Tank.
The ”Legacy Tour” will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
“Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can,” said BPC CEO Gary Guidry. “When we partnered with NE for ‘The Culture Tour,’ although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”
New Edition hit the scene in 1983 with their iconic No. 1 debut album “Candy Girl” disrupting the music industry 40 years ago. That same year, the album's title cut knocked Michael Jackson's "Beat It" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart. The group has gone on to win many awards, including BET’s Lifetime Achievement awards, and has one of the most highly watched biopics in music history, the three part BET series “The New Edition Story,” which attracted more than 29 million viewers. Comprised of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, New Edition has remained one of the most influential R&B groups in the world for close to four decades. With a vast catalog, New Edition is ready to perform a host of new hits that weren’t performed in 2022’s “The Culture Tour,” giving their fans a whole new experience to tuck in their memory book.
Keith Sweat entered the charts with his three-time platinum debut solo album, “Make It Last Forever,” in 1987, giving the world its first New Jack Swing Billboard Hot 100 hit, "I Want Her." The song, produced by Teddy Riley and Sweat, became the most successful R&B song in 1988 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.
In 1997, Sweat formed the group LSG (Levert, Sweat and Gill — with Johnny Gill of New Edition), whose debut album, “Levert.Sweat.Gill” sold double platinum and produced the hit song "My Body," which became a platinum single. The song spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the charts. In addition to touring and making new music, Sweat currently has the No. 1 nationally syndicated R&B evening radio show called "The Sweat Hotel with Keith Sweat," reaching more than fifty markets across the country.
Teddy Riley ushered in a new musical genre called New Jack Swing, which included the formation of his group Guy with Aaron Hall and Damion Hall in 1987. The group's first album, the self-titled masterpiece, quickly spawned the Billboard Hot 100 hit "I Like," which, along with four other hit singles such as "Groove Me" and "Teddy's Jam," helped to propel the debut album to double platinum status. The group disbanded after their second album, “The Future,” citing the stresses of the tragic loss of their former manager. However, Riley went on to produce for the likes of Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga. In addition, he was instrumental in the rise of Bobby Brown's solo career, creating the megahit "My Prerogative."
The “Legacy Tour” will be the first time the group has come together to tour in more than 15 years.