TAMPA — Warbringer will play Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. For venue information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com. For tickets, visit foryourfriends.net.
According to a press release from David McDonald PR, the California-based thrash veterans are ready to once more lay waste to North America. This time around, the band is teaming up with Swedish metal outfit Enforcer for a massive co-headlining tour. The trek kicked off Sept. 5 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on Oct. 28 in Tempe, Arizona.
Warbringer remains hard at work on the completion of their sixth full length studio record. The new album will be a follow-up to 2017's “Woe to the Vanquished.”
Warbringer got its start in 2004 when two high school metal-heads got together to form the band. The current band lineup includes John Kevill on vocals, Adam Carroll on guitar, Chase Becker on guitar, Chase Bryant on bass and Carlos Cruz on drums.
Following an intense string of successful tours around the globe for their acclaimed 2011 album “Worlds Torn Asunder,” Warbringer locked themselves in the studio in the summer of 2013 with producer Steve Evetts and dedicated themselves to their craft, pushing their musical abilities beyond previous limits in order to assemble the 2017 album “IV: Empires Collapse.”
“While some of the material is more direct and some more technically demanding, Evetts paid just as much attention to detail on simple hooks as he did on complex arrangements,” said Cruz about the recording process. “IV: Empires Collapse” is a collective work. It marked the first recording session for members Potts and Mottsman, both formerly of Mantic Ritual.
“Woe to the Vanquished” followed in 2017. Music videos for the songs "Silhouettes" and "Remain Violent" were released in the months leading up to the album's release.
Enforcer hails from Arvika, Sweden. The band was formed in 2004. “Into the Night,” their debut album, was released in 2008.