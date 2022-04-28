CLEARWATER — Ryan Hamilton will bring his comedy stylings to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Friday, May 6, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Making his Clearwater debut, the stand-up comedian will come to the stage armed with a unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho. From those humble beginnings, Hamilton has become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene. Critics and audiences say he’s one-of-a-kind.
Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” This has been followed by a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour.
Recently named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, Hamilton’s recent appearance include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan,” as well as opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.
Photo courtesy of CAPITOL THEATRE
Ryan Hamilton takes the stage May 6 at Capitol Theatre.