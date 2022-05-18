TAMPA — The No Cap Comedy Tour is bringing some of the most talented comedians in America to the Tampa Bay area with a show Saturday, May 28, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive in Tampa.
Tickets start at $59.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
With a packed lineup including DC Young Fly, DeRay Davis, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and more; the No Cap Comedy Tour promises to a night of outrageous performances and non-stop laughter.
Named as one of Variety’s 2019 Top 10 Comics to Watch, DC Young Fly’s expansive work in the comedy, acting and digital spheres have made him a standout as an entertainment multi-hyphenate. A comedian, actor, social media influencer and podcast host, DC has innate comedic ability, abundant creativity and a passion for generating laughter. His film and television credits include MTV’s “How High 2,” “I Got the Hook Up 2,” “Grown-ish,” and BET’s “The New Edition Story.”
DeRay Davis has transformed his rough upbringing, streetwise mentality and status as a working actor into a live tour that stays fresh and ever changing according to whatever is happening in his daily life. DeRay’s hilarious hour special “How to Act Black” was released on Netflix in November 2017. He hosted for the second season of VH1’s “Hip Hop Squares,” executive produced by Ice Cube. He is gearing up for his recurring role in the third season of FX’s “Snowfall.” Recently, he appeared on the big screen in “All Eyez on Me” and “Grow House” alongside Snoop Dogg and Lil Duval.