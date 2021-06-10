CLEARWATER — Stand-up comedian Tom Papa will bring his act to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $27.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.
With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian under his belt, Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. A regular on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Conan,” Papa’s third hour-long stand-up special “Human Mule” premiered on Amazon and Hulu in 2017. He also is a regular on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and is host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show “Come to Papa,” a weekly show featuring Tom exploring the funny side to life.
“You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons To Stay Alive,” Papa’s latest book, is a collection of essays on how people really live in modern America and what’s truly good and wonderful about our lives. His first book, “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas,” was published by St. Martin’s Press in 2018.
In 2020, Netflix premiered Papa’s fourth hour-long stand-up comedy special, “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” A hilarious rebuttal to our current cultural feeling of dread, Papa wants you to remember that’s you’re doing great; life isn’t perfect, it never will be and that’s OK.
Among his many film roles, he has starred opposite Matt Damon in the Steven Soderbergh film “The Informant” and starred opposite Paul Giamatti in Rob Zombie’s animated feature “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto,” as the voice of El Superbeasto.