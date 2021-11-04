TAMPA — Stand-up comic Helen Keaney will show off her rib-tickling flair Saturday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m., at Side Splitters Comedy Club, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Tickets start at $16. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
There should be a warning sign at her shows: “Sit in the front row at your own peril.”
Keaney has paved her own way as a national headliner, perfecting an impeccable stage persona that her biographical sketch describes as equal parts “dangerous, sexy, and edgy.” She has performed in almost all 50 states and on the high seas for Carnival Cruise Line. She has hosted TV shows for Comedy Central, Discovery Health, GSN, TBS, Style Network, E!, and is currently hosting her own show on HSN, where she made her debut in 2008.
Keaney got her start in the business in New York City. She honed her comedy skills at venues such as the Boston Comedy Club and the Comic Strip. Somewhere along the line, her distinctive style caught the attention of television executives. She landed a job co-hosting “Short Attention Span Theater” on Comedy Central. She also provided the voice for the spunky female lead on the popular game “Pandemonium” — which, according to Keaney, means “geeks everywhere” are familiar with her work.
Her stand-up appearances include A&E’s “An Evening at the Improv,” Lifetime’s “Girl’s Night Out,” VH-1’s “Stand-up Spotlight,” NBC’s “Friday Night,” and Comedy Central’s “Make Me Laugh.”
In a 2015 interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers, Keaney talked about some of the comedians who most influenced her early on in her career.
“Rita Rudner was the first woman comic I saw live who wasn’t making jokes about how fat and ugly she was,” Keaney said. “Most woman comics at the time spent the whole show insulting themselves. Rita was just being funny. I thought – that’s what I want to do.”
The late Robin Williams also had a significant impact on Keaney’s style on stage.
“He looked like he was just making it up as he went along,” she said. “I’m very interactive with the crowd. I feel like if someone makes the effort to come out and see me live, I’m not going to give them a show they can watch on TV. I want to make the live audience part of the show.”
Keaney has appeared in a number of sitcoms, including NBC's "The John Larroquette Show," USA's "Lost on Earth,” as well as the feature film “Tooth Fairy 2” and the stand-up comedy show “NickMom Night Out.”