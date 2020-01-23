Not sure what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out some highlights of concerts and events on the horizon.
Our Top 5
• NRBQ, Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Steve Martin and Martin Short, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $103.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Robert Cray Band, Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Haggis Winter MusicFest Concert in the Park, presented by the Scottish American Society of Dunedin, Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 to 9 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. For information, call 727-465-6229 or visit www.sas-dunedin.org.
• Get Ready! Motown Tribute, Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $21.50 to $41.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “The Wild Women of Winedale,” by Hope, Jones and Wooten, through Feb. 23, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “I Do! I Do!,” through Jan. 26, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Jesse Cook, Thursday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $26. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Engelbert Humperdinck, Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $69. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Florida Orchestra: “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Live,” Saturday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $52.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kris Kristofferson, Sunday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $55. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Dunedin Trad Live, presented by the Scottish American Society of Dunedin, Saturday, Jan. 25, 4 to 9 p.m., at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin. For information, call 727-465-6229 or visit www.sas-dunedin.org.
Largo
• The Long Run Eagles Tribute, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $24.50 to $44.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Safety Harbor
• The Talbott Brothers, Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, through Feb. 16, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Skeleton Crew,” by Dominque Morisseau, through Feb. 23, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• St. Petersburg Opera: Rigoletto, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Fortunate Youth and Passafire, Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by William Shakespeare, presented by Jobsite Theatre, through Feb. 9, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Iliza Shlesinger, Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “That Golden Girls Show,” Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $33.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Tarpon Springs
• Aria, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. General admission tickets are $30. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.