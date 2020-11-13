The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Jingle Jangle’
- Genre: Musical
- Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Madalen Mills, and Forest Whitaker
- Director: David E. Talbert
- Rated: PG
A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event.
Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.
From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 13 on Netflix.
‘Ammonite’
- Genre: Drama and romance
- Cast: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, and James McArdle
- Director: Francis Lee
- Not rated
In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With the days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her ailing mother.
When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his wife Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, Mary initially clashes with her unwelcome guest, but despite the distance between their social class and personalities, an intense bond begins to develop, compelling the two women to determine the true nature of their relationship.
“Ammonite” is scheduled to be theatrically released Nov. 13 in the United States.
‘Fatman’
- Genre: Comedy and action
- Cast: Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste
- Directors: Ian Nelms and Eshom Nelms
- Rated: R
To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. ’Tis the season for Fatman to get even, in the action-comedy that keeps on giving.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 13 in the United States in select theaters.
‘Freaky’
- Genre: Thriller, comedy and science fiction
- Cast: Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O'Connor, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, and Katie Finneran
- Director: Christopher Landon
- Rated: R
Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is a 17-year-old just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of the Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.
When the Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while the Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to homecoming.
With some help from her friends — ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton) — Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while the Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little homecoming killing spree.
“Freaky” is scheduled to be released theatrically Nov. 13 by Universal Pictures.
‘Mank’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance
- Director: David Fincher
- Rated: R
In “Mank,” 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of “Citizen Kane” for Orson Welles.
“Mank” is scheduled to be released in a limited theatrical release Nov. 13 before beginning to stream on Netflix on Dec. 4.