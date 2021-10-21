TAMPA — Multi-Grammy Award-winner Erykah Badu, dubbed the queen of neo-soul, will perform Friday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Badu will be joined by special guests Goodie Mob and Scarface. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Badu’s first album "Baduizm" spawned the single “On & On” at the forefront of the neo-soul movement. She has earned commercial and critical acclaim, including that triple-platinum debut album and four career Grammy Awards. Through two decades of her career, she has demonstrated her influences from jazz to hip-hop on songs like “Cleva” and “Love of My Life.” Other notable singles include “Bag Lady,” “Window Seat,” and, of course, “Tyrone” off her "Live" album. With her degree in theater, she has also shown up on the big screen including her most recent appearance in the feature film “What Men Want,” but she remains best known for her soulful music, eccentric style and commanding stage performances.
In 2020, Badu marked the 20th anniversary of her second studio release, “Mama’s Gun,” and the 10th anniversary of “New Amerykah Part Two: Return of The Ankh.” It also marked the fifth year since her ambitious mixtape “But You Caint Use My Phone.” Badu’s film endeavors include standout roles in “What Men Want,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Blues Brothers 2000,” and “House of D,” as well as contributions to the soundtracks for many iconic films and television shows including the Academy Award-winning 2016 film “Moonlight,” FX’s “Atlanta,” and Spike Lee’s “Bamboozled,” among others.