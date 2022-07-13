TAMPA — Global Events Production will bring the R&B Music Experience — Keith Sweat Birthday Celebration to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Known as one of the godfathers of R&B music, Keith Sweat will be headlining a lineup of artists including Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine, and Silk.
With a career spanning almost 40 years, Sweat has established himself as one of the cornerstones of R&B music. His impressive 13 solo projects, including six platinum selling albums, have yielded a catalogue of hits like “Twisted,” “Nobody,” “Come and Get with Me,” and “Make You Sweat.” He has produced 15 Top 10 hits in his career and was also awarded the Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the industry.
Monica is a Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She was the youngest female ever to have back-to-back No. 1 hits on Billboard’s R&B chart from her 1995 debut album “Miss Thang.” Monica has had No. 1 Billboard singles in three consecutive decades, which puts her in the elite company of history-making superstars such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, James Brown and Marvin Gaye.
Since releasing his platinum-selling debut album “T.E.V.I.N.” in 1991, vocal powerhouse Tevin Campbell has long been known as one of R&B’s most successful creative forces. During his accomplished career, he’s sold over 5 million records in the United States and earned five Grammy nominations.
Tamar Braxton began her career in 1990 as a founding member of The Braxtons but has since established her solo career with four Grammy awards, three Soul Train Music Awards and a BET award to her credit. Her most recent album reached No. 5 on the U.S. Top Album Sales chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Independent Chart.
112 had great success from the late 1990s into the early 2000s with hits such as "Only You," "Anywhere" and the Grammy Award–nominated single "Peaches & Cream." They continue to release new projects with artists such as Tory Lanez and Young Gunz.
R&B singer and multi-platinum selling artist Ginuwine recently received the Urban Music Icon Award in 2021 for his many contributions to the genre over his 30-year career. With over 10 million albums sold in the Unites States, he continues to thrill audiences across the country as a premier entertainer.
American R&B group Silk is best known for its 1993 hit single “Freak Me,” which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.