REH Chorus sets the tone for the season
CLEARWATER — The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus kicked off the holiday season Dec. 4 by performing a blend of holiday classic hits and carols for the Clearwater community.
The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus celebrated the season of giving by performing a free Celebrating Together holiday concert at Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. As part of their Celebrating Together concert, the chorus performed with invited guests from the Salvation Army Music and Arts Ensembles. Celebrating Together featured an array of holiday carols directed by Marcia P. Hoffman Music Department Chair Yohance Wicks, including an audience sing-along of “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”
On Dec. 7, the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus performed a medley of holiday carols at the Florida Botanical Gardens. In the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, the chorus held their annual holiday concert on Dec. 9, with a program curated by Wicks featuring songs, poetry and visual effects. The performance brought a sense of nostalgic wonder to the season.
The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus, formerly known as the Clearwater Chorus, is the adult chorus of Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and is comprised of members ages 18 and older. In addition to performing throughout the community, the chorus has toured in Europe and appeared alongside the Florida Orchestra, Linda Eder, Andy Williams and John Tesh.
Illuminated Art Box Gallery introduces new artwork
TARPON SPRINGS — One of Tarpon Springs’ most popular locations, the historic Sponge Docks, has a new art gallery, but not in the traditional terms.
The city of Tarpon Springs has 20 unique solar-powered Illuminated Art Boxes along the Sponge Docks’ Dodecanese Boulevard procured through the Tarpon Springs Public Art Committee. Each box houses two works of original art created by regional artists. In addition to providing inspirational images during the day, the art boxes are illuminated at night providing the viewer with a totally different experience.
The art boxes incorporate solar-powered technology that were custom made by Portaboards Enterprises LLC. The selected artworks are printed by Alan Goniwich of the Tarpon Springs UPS store.
Residents and visitors have enjoyed the unique art gallery over the last two years that is refreshed with new art annually. Following a summer “call to artists,” 40 new works of art were selected by the Tarpon Springs Public Art Committee to be installed in the third phase of the outdoor art gallery.
The images (of art or photographs) currently displayed include works by Alexander Boudreau, Amy Fitzgerald, Becca McCoy, Steven Benevides, Beth Ellen Cohen, Betty Stallard, Candy Schultheis, Cindy Kosek, David Sonderman, Denise Cormier Mahoney, Diane V. Radel, Elaine Fanara, Elaine Brown, Eliz-abeth Indianos, Elizabeth Coachman, Heather Neiman, Leo Salerno, Jana Withers, Jim Scurti, Fritz Johnson, Kathy Detrano, Kyle J. Brown, Lisa Deneka, Ted LoCascio, Maria Bou-ris, Peggy McCardle, Margaret Modjeski, Patsy Renz, Paul Linder, Roy Lockwood, Sally Riggs Fuller, Shari Gaines, Shawn S. Smith, Sherida Wysocki, Hallidor Sigurdsson, Stephanie Leyden, Stoney Lawrentz, Kristina Gintautiene and Wendy Davis.
Each of the artists selected received an honorarium from the art committee. A downloadable Illuminated Art Box catalog created by committee member Graham Jones is available online that includes the artist contact information, a corresponding art image for reference and an option to purchase the artwork if it is available for sale on the Tarpon Arts’ website at www.TarponArts.org/Public-Art.
The art that appears in each Illuminated Art Box is numbered and cross-referenced in the online, downloadable catalog for easy access and reference.
PAVA to present ‘Clothing Optional’ exhibit
DUNEDIN — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will kick off 2023 with a new and unprecedented exhibit for the organization called “Clothing Optional,” running from Jan. 19 through Feb. 25 at the Cool Art Shop, 1240 County Road 1, Dunedin.
This exhibit will feature artwork that celebrates the art of figure drawing and the beauty of the human form, both clothed and unclothed, which will include artworks in the mediums of painting and drawing. An opening reception will take place Friday, Jan. 27, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Cool Art Shop.
“The human body is one of the most beautiful, original works of art,” said Linda Stump, president of PAVA. “Many artists have tried to capture the work of the original master. However, artists rarely get the opportunity to exhibit their efforts, even in the enlightened 21st century. As an independent, professional organization embracing all expressions of art, PAVA is pleased to host a rare exhibit celebrating life, humanity, and the human spirit.”
In addition to the exhibit, three participating PAVA artists will be demonstrating their techniques at the Cool Art Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on three Saturdays in February, as follows:
• Saturday, Feb. 4 — Rebecca Skelton will offer to do 10-minute sketches of anyone who comes into the shop that day and is also offering to do a 1-hour free drawing for anyone who purchases $50 or more in the shop the Saturday she is demonstrating. The 1-hour drawing will be scheduled for a later date.
• Saturday, Feb. 11 — Evelyn Dufner will have a canvas set up and will be painting intuitively throughout the day.
• Saturday, Feb. 18 — Polly Perkins will offer to create a 1-minute sketch of anyone who wants to pose for her the Saturday while she is demonstrating at the shop.
Exhibit hours are Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the exhibit and the reception is free.
PAVA is a non-profit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay area. It provides exhibition and education and grant opportunities for its members. Additionally, PAVA supports local art centers, and is a local sponsor of the Pinellas County Education Foundation Art Awards where scholarships are provided to students for art instruction.
Palm Harbor resident’s Memoir to be released
PALM HARBOR – A former Tampa Tribune reporter’s memoir about growing up in a Kentucky coal-mining community from the late 1950s to the early 1970s is scheduled for release Jan. 3.
“Eisenhower Babies: Growing Up on Moonshots, Comic Books, and Black-and-White TV” by Ronnie Blair weaves history, popular culture, and geography into a nostalgic journey interspersed with coal-strike tensions and humorous family adventures. The book is available for pre-order through Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Amazon, and independent bookstores.
Blair, a Palm Harbor resident, is a former journalist who worked for daily newspapers for more than 30 years, including 20 years at the Tribune. Today he is lead writer in public relations for Advantage Media Group, which is based in Charleston, South Carolina.
“At its essence,” Blair writes in the book’s preface, “‘Eisenhower Babies’ is about a time and a place that are no more but that also never went away as long as any child can daydream about heroic exploits on horseback, scan Christmas Eve skies for evidence of flying reindeer, explore libraries for vicarious adventures, and wonder what new magic lies a day or two away.”
Palladium Theater names grant recipients
ST. PETERSBURG —The Palladium Theater recently announced 12 Tampa Bay artists receiving the theater’s 2022-23 Creative Class grants.
The Palladium Creative Class supports and fosters artistically, and culturally diverse performing artists provides them with a full-service theater to perform their work and showcases the range of talent that lives and works in Tampa Bay. To learn more about the Creative Class and all the Palladium Theater’s shows and events, visit palladium.org.
All the Creative Class recipients live and work in Tampa Bay. In addition to financial support of up to $2,500 to create a new project in collaboration with the Palladium, those selected to the 2022-23 Creative Class will be offered a date during the Palladium’s 2022-23 season to present their work. The 2022-23 Creative Class grant recipients include the Contemporary Art Music Project, Synia Carroll, Helen Hansen French, Ona Kirei, Mackie Shaw Duo, Mark Moultrup, Nate Najar & Daniela Soledade LaRue Nickelson, John O’Leary, James Suggs, St. Pete Baroque and Sarah Walston.
Through the Creative Class grants, the Palladium “aims to spark creativity in Tampa Bay artists to create new works of jazz, blues, dance, opera, and classical/chamber music.”
Studio 1212 announces new exhibit
DUNEDIN — An opening reception for the “Cycles: Ever-Changing” will take place Sunday, Jan. 12, 1 to 4 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
Free and open to the public, the new exhibit will showcase 26 local, award-winning artists. The reception will feature music and light refreshments. Guests will have an opportunity to meet the artists.
The exhibit runs through Feb. 26 and is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the 2023 show schedule and the gallery’s online store, visit studio1212.org.
