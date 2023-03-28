TAMPA — Cat Ridgeway and Abe Partridge will perform Thursday, April 6, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is open to patrons 21 and older. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Recently voted Orlando’s Best Singer/Songwriter and Best Rock Act, Ridgeway is a powerhouse performer known for her soulful vocals, high energy, and magnetic stage presence. Her 2020 release, “Nice to Meet You,” marked her debut as a fully independent artist to commercial radio. The record jumped up 59 spots to No. 66 on the Americana charts, and her leading single “Giving You Up” tied for the No. 5 most-added Americana single nationally.
After sharing festival bills with him a few times, Ridgeway caught the attention of hit songwriter Shawn Mullins. Together, they co-wrote and released “Give Me Love,” which cracked into both the Americana and AAA Top 100. She has directly supported acts such as Houndmouth, Mac McAnally, Paul Thorn, Brett Dennen, and Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Marty Balin and shared bills with acts like Arcade Fire, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, and Jason Isbell. Additionally, in 2016, indie rock duo Tegan and Sara personally selected Ridgeway as the winner of their worldwide cover contest, praising her vocals and multi-instrumentalism.
Partridge is a heralded musician, singer/songwriter, visual artist and podcaster based in Mobile, Alabama. His 2018 debut, “Cotton Fields and Blood for Days,” earned him rave reviews. Since the release of his debut, Partridge has toured relentlessly, including several tours of the Netherlands and the U.K. developing a reputation for moving, passionate, and sometimes comedic, performances at prestigious songwriter festivals including 30A Songwriters Festival and Americana Music Fest, and is a regular at Bluebird Café in Nashville and Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta.
Partridge has performed on the syndicated radio programs “Mountain Stage” and “Woodsongs Olde Time Radio Hour” and shared the stage with Morgan Wade, Paul Thorn, Steve Poltz, Dan Bern, Jerry Joseph and more. He will also release his third full-length recording, “Love in the Dark,” on Baldwin County Public Records on May 12.