CLEARWATER — All-vocal country entertainers Home Free will bring the “Road Sweet Road Tour” to the Tampa Bay area on Friday, April 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Home Free have racked up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; and amassing more than 500 million views and 1.3-million Subscribers on YouTube.
The band will bring new music from their most recent projects, including “The Sounds of Lockdown” and “So Long Dixie.”
The acclaimed group lit up the 2021 holiday season by hitting the road on their “Warmest Winter Holiday Tour,” showcasing songs off their 2020 studio album, “Warmest Winter.” That album features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals.
Prior to the holiday album, the band released “Dive Bar Saints,” which arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart. Home Free's extensive catalog spotlights six Top 10 albums, including “Timeless,” “Full of (Even More) Cheer,” “Full of Cheer,” “Country Evolution,” and their breakout debut “Crazy Life.”
With praise rolling in from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, FOX & Friends and American Songwriter the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.
Performing at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Home Free will deliver a setlist boasting upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick-witted humor.