TAMPA — Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the multiplatinum, critically acclaimed progressive rock group, will be bringing its highly anticipated 2019 winter tour to the Tampa Bay area Sunday, Dec. 15, with two performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $55.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
“Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” the unforgettable show that started it all, returns with all-new staging and effects to go along with the classic rock and orchestral sounds that have defined TSO for decades. A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “rock theater” and forged a deep connection with fans. The orchestra’s wildly successful tour cemented the group’s status as a must-see, multi-generational, holiday tradition and kick-started the trend of yuletide season tours. This year’s multisensory extravaganza began Nov. 13 and will visit 66 cities for 109 performances across North America before concluding on Dec. 30.
“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by originally written by O’Neill. In keeping with the classic line “If You Want to Arrange It, This World You Can Change It,” the story is set on Christmas Eve, when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” the concert takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.
The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament” and the epic “Old City Bar,” both of which have not been performed live in recent years. The rock opera also features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Promises to Keep," and "This Christmas Day." Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon," “Wizards in Winter” and many more.
Since its historic touring debut, TSO has played nearly 2,000 winter tour shows for more than 16 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs. Year after year TSO hits the upper reaches of the domestic and worldwide tour charts.
TSO’s Winter Tour 2019 is presented by Hallmark Channel.