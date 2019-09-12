DUNEDIN — A collection of new fall exhibits will bring spectacular and colorful artwork to the galleries of Dunedin Fine Art Center as it kicks off its 2019-20 season.
The fall exhibits were inspired by a DFAC Sterling Society sojourn to the American Southwest a few years ago. The result is a show that celebrates the vibrant man-made and natural colors that define the region. The new exhibits open Friday, Sept. 13, at DFAC, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. An artist talk featuring Holly Wilson and Edgar Heap of Birds will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be followed by an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m.
For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Taking up residence in the center’s Entel Family Gallery is “Vista.” This exhibition is the result of a curatorial trip to Santa Fe and Taos, sponsored by DFAC’s Sterling Society in fall 2018. The society undertook a dedicated effort to bring home new and vivid visions from contemporary Native American artists and regional visionaries. Artists include Edgar Heap of Birds (Hock E Aye VI), Terrol Dew Johnson with Aranda\Lasch Architects, Armond Lara, Anita Otilia Rodriguez, Luis Tapia and Rafa Tarin.
The exhibition will run through Dec. 24.
“’Round the Wheel” will be featured in the Douglas-Whitley Gallery. The exhibition will showcase a collection of artists from Tampa Bay and Sarasota. Their work explores every nook and cranny of the color wheel through various media and processes including painting, resin, steel, screen-printing, chemical reaction, and video. Featured artists include Carl Abbott, Michael Crabb, Javier Dones, Julie Kanapaux, Jana Millstone, Andrea Dasha Reich and Jill Taffet. The exhibition, curated by Nathan Beard, will run through Dec. 24. An artist panel discussion will be presented Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m.
In the Gamble Family Gallery, the center will present “Holly Wilson: On Turtle’s Back.”
Wilson (Delaware Nation/Cherokee) is a contemporary multimedia artist. Her figures serve as her storytellers to the world, conveying stories of the sacred and the precious, capturing moments of our day, our vulnerabilities and our strengths. The stories are at one time both representations of family history as well as personal experiences. Wilson’s work reaches a broad audience allowing the viewer the opportunity to see their personal connection.
The exhibition will continue through Dec. 24.
“Georgia O’Keeffe: By Her Hand” will be on display in the Syd Entel Founders Hall.
This exhibition will feature a limited-edition print portfolio of O’Keefe’s lesser-known early drawings. The portfolio is from the collection of Syd + Irwin Entel. The exhibition will continue through Oct. 20.
In addition, “Hue + Me,” an all-media juried exhibition, will be on display Sept. 13 through Oct. 20 in the Meta B. Brown and John & Pat Rossi Galleries.
Works from DFAC’s award-winning Summer Art Academy will fill the Kokolakis Family Youth Gallery Sept. 14 through Oct. 11. “Colorific Colorations,” and exciting new themed hands-on exhibition, will get a deserving kick-off as part of the Kiwanis Kids ART Fest, set for Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the center. The event will feature games, food, music and take-home art activities designed for children from preschool to age 12.
“We’ve worked with Kiwanis for many years with this art festival,” said Todd Still, director of youth education at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. “This year, we’ve got a tremendous group of presentation partners that are going to make for a very festive event.”
This year’s “Colorific Colorations” theme is carried into a children’s art exhibit by the same name, featuring works from DFAC’s summer academy. The award ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. The Dance and Circus Arts of Tampa Bay will be on hand with an exciting presentation.
“We have all the great hands-on activities that always accompany a new installation in the children’s museum inside DFAC,” said George Ann Bissett, DFAC’s president and chief executive. “With this year’s exhibition being based on kids’ natural inclination to explore the world of color, it just adds a tremendous amount of fun to what is always an already festive event.”
Admission to the Kids ART Fest is free. Donations are appreciated.
DFAC hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.dfac.org, call 727-298-3322.