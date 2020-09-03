The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Tenet’
- Genre: Thriller, action and mystery
- Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Himesh Patel
- Director: Christopher Nolan
- Rated: PG-13
John David Washington is the new protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”
Armed with only one word — Tenet — and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.
Not time travel. Inversion.
“Tenet” will open in select cities Sept. 3, gradually expanding in ensuing weeks.
‘Mulan’
- Genre: Drama, action and adventure
- Cast: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jet Li, Xana Tang, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Yosan An, Jason Scott Lee, Chum Ehelepola, Jimmy Wong, and Doua Moua
- Director: Niki Caro
- Rated: PG-13
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.
Starting Sept. 4, with Premier Access, viewers can watch “Mulan” before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to “Mulan” for $29.99 on disneyplus.com. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.
‘The Owners’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Maisie Williams, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Sylvester McCoy, and Rita Tushingham
- Director: Julius Berg
- Not rated
A group of friends think they found the perfect easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.
RLJE Films will release the thriller “The Owners” in theaters, on demand and digital Sept. 4.
‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis, Guy Boyd, Colby Minifie and Oliver Platt
- Director: Charlie Kaufman
- Rated: R
Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. An exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” is directed and written by Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman and is inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel.
The film will debut Sept. 4 on Netflix.
‘Guest House’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Pauly Shore, Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane, Steve-O, and Charlotte McKinney
- Director: Sam Macaroni
- Rated: R
Pauly Shore and Steve-O kick this outrageous, raunchy comedy into high gear.
When engaged couple Sarah (Aimee Teegarden) and Blake (Mike Castle) buy their dream home, there’s a catch: a party animal named Randy (Shore) in the guest house who refuses to leave. When Randy throws a wild, sexy pool party, the cops show up — and Blake gets arrested. Can he and Sarah get through their backyard wedding without a certain loser crashing the party … and ruining their marriage?