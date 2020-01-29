CLEARWATER — Blast Friday returns to downtown Clearwater for its 10th annual season. The kickoff event, sponsored by WestCMR, will feature a live concert starring the BStreetBand Friday, Jan. 31, 5:30 to 10 p.m. on the Tampa Bay Times Cleveland Street Stage.
General admission is free. VIP and Super VIP packages will be available in advance at the Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets also are available by calling 727-791-7400. The Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons also may purchase tickets online at www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Blast Friday is a free food and craft festival. Food trucks and vendors will be serving a wide variety of freshly prepared specialty food and beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages that will be available for purchase. Concertgoers are welcome to bring lawn chairs to watch the tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
From the heart of the Jersey shore, Springsteen’s original stomping ground, Backstreets was among the first bands in the world to do a unique tribute to a live performer. Nearly 6,000 performances later, the band, now named the BStreetBand, is still the hardest working band on the circuit, with more than 175 shows per year throughout the country.
Special guest Soul Hybrid will open the show.
The event also will feature a free classic car display on the 600 block of Cleveland Street. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite car on display and an award will be given to the winning car. Attendees will have a chance to reminisce over their favorite classic cars while enjoying the live music. Participants with classic cars are encouraged to register their cars in advance for the event as space is limited. For more information and to register cars, call Dave White at 727-278-4636 or email blastfriday.vendors@gmail.com.
Local artists will transform three local dumpsters into art along the 600 hundred block of Cleveland Street during the street festival. This will be the latest project in the city of Clearwater’s Dumpster Art program, part of a new placemaking initiative designed to help instill local pride by turning everyday items into art. Three downtown merchants and locations — including Anytime Fitness, the PSTA Park Street Terminal and Tequila’s Mexican Grill & Cantina — will have their dumpsters painted during January’s Blast Friday. The dumpsters will be painted by Pinellas County teachers Demeree Barth, Haley Kukoleck and Allyson Leja.
Blast Friday is produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road and is supported by the city of Clearwater, Downtown Clearwater and the Downtown Development Board.