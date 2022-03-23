CLEARWATER — Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin will perform Sunday, April 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide.
From Top 40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres — folk, pop, gospel, jazz — and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.
Livingston has never stopped performing since those early coffeehouse days. He has shared the stage with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull. He maintains a busy concert schedule, touring internationally.
In February 2019, Livingston released “The Best of LIVe — 50 Years of Livingston Taylor Live.” This album features 11 song selections from the “LIVe — Livingston Taylor Live" box set. Upon release, the album was ranked in the Top 10 and his song “Good Friends” was No. 2 on the Folk DJ chart.
In a career that spans six decades, 26 albums and three Grammy Awards, Chapin — a Hudson Valley troubadour — has covered an incredible amount of creative ground. In addition to his work as a recording artist and concert performer, Chapin has acted on Broadway, as well as working extensively in television, radio and film.
As a music-maker, the multi-talented singer/songwriter/guitarist has maintained two long and productive parallel careers, both as a highly respected contemporary folk artist and as a pioneer in the field of children’s music. In either format, Chapin’s infectious songs, sterling musicianship and personal warmth consistently shine through, whether he’s performing on record, or in a concert hall, an outdoor festival, a school, in front of a symphony orchestra or in an intimate coffeehouse.
Chapin launched his solo recording career with 1976’s “Life Is Like That.” It was the first of a string of albums that further established his reputation as both a gifted storyteller and a natural entertainer, winning him an uncommonly loyal fan base in the process.
He also continued to venture into other creative areas, playing the leading role in the hit Broadway musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes.” He’s also written and performed satirical topical songs for National Public Radio’s Morning Edition.
Chapin’s most recent CD, “At the Turning Point,” his 26th, was recorded live in concert. Its release commemorates the 30th anniversary of his band recording and touring together.