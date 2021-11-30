There are those who understand that civilization is quickly approaching an unsustainable level, and there are those who turn a blind eye to the issue and perpetuate the exploitation of the environment. There are those who acknowledge our role in abusing fragile ecosystems around the planet and strive to minimize their environmental impact, and there are those who continue to put the reckless pursuit of profit above all else. The mass exploitation of nature is a recurring theme in literature and cinema — so much so that any public elementary school kid could, if asked, offer an example: Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax.”
The theme transcends genre. One particularly effective manifestation is found in a subgenre that has been referred to as “natural horror” or “eco-horror.” In their book “Fear and Nature,” Christy Tidwell and Carter Soles argue that eco-horror “reflects our anxieties about science and the nonhuman while revealing how much we value these things. We fear science and its attempts to control the natural world; we fear the natural world and the way it exceeds our control. We also value science as a way of understanding the world, however, and return to it repeatedly in these narratives; we value the natural world and fear its loss at least as much as we fear nonhuman nature itself.”
In horror cinema, the eco-horror motif goes back at least 70 years. Two of the most significant and memorable entries were both released in 1954: “Godzilla,” a film about how nature sought to take revenge upon mankind for creating atomic and hydrogen bombs; and “Them,” one of the first “nuclear monster” films featuring gigantic irradiated ants. In the coming years, the list of eco-horror films would continue to grow, and includes such titles as “The Birds” (1963), “Frogs” (1972), “Phase IV” (1975), “The Swarm” (1978), and “Prophecy” (1979). More recent examples include “The Happening” (2008), “The Bay” (2012), “Unearth” (2020), and “In the Earth” (2021).
“The Feast,” a 2021 Welsh fantasy horror film directed by Lee Haven Jones, approaches its eco-horror theme a bit differently than many of the subgenre’s more lurid representatives. Shot entirely in the Welsh language, “The Feast” was released in the UK in 2020. It premiered as the Official Selection of the 2021 South by Southwest and was screened at the Fantasia International Film Festival. It just reached North American viewers Nov. 19, thanks to IFC Midnight. “The Feast” is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and other on-demand streaming services.
Although “The Feast” does not feature oversized bugs or rampaging monsters with atomic breath, it conveys the central tenet of eco-horror: Nature sometimes bites back.
The film revolves around a dinner party in the lavish home of Gwyn (Julian Lewis Jones), a Member of Parliament, and Glenda (Nia Roberts), his wife. Joining them are their two sons Guto (Steffan Cennydd) and Gweirydd (Sion Alun Davies); businessman Euros (Rhodri Meilir); and family friend and neighbor Mair Bowen (Lisa Palfrey). The viewer gradually learns that the home was built on farmland that belonged to Glenda’s mother and that it is used as a getaway, as they now consider London their home.
The opening scene initially seems completely out of place and offers no immediate connection to anything that directly follows, though its significance becomes evident in due course. In it, the pastoral tranquility of the Welsh landscape is fouled by a surface rig apparently engaged in exploratory drilling. It is later revealed that Euros has made arrangements with a consortium to search the farmland for mineral deposits in a deal that has proven financially rewarding to Gwyn and Glenda.
In that opening scene, however, something goes horribly wrong with the operation, leaving a worker dead.
After the abrupt glimpse at industrial terror, the film settles quickly into a string of quiet, almost monotonous tableaus of a seemingly idyllic rural backdrop and a sublime domestic milieu. Bit by bit, though, aberrations begin to materialize. The neatly appointed, minimalist décor of the family retreat becomes increasingly surreal and claustrophobic. Eccentricities displayed by each family member blossom into full-fledged deviancy. From Gwny’s smugness and self-absorption to Glenda’s materialism and immodesty, “The Feast” is hostile toward the self-obsessed bourgeoise who have disavowed all connections to their humble beginnings.
The audience views the family’s imperfections through the eyes of Cadi (Annes Elwy), a young woman from a nearby town who arrives at the residence under slightly mysterious circumstances. Glenda identifies her as her hired help for the evening, explaining that the woman she usually employs was unavailable. At first, Cadi seems confused, submissive, and obedient. Though she follows Glenda’s instructions, she performs each action with no sense of urgency and without speaking a single word. She is distant and distracted.
Through Cadi’s eyes, the dysfunctional family’s sickness is revealed. She studies them with an almost voyeuristic zeal, cataloging their vices and judging them silently. Gweirydd’s narcissism is palpable and disturbing, though it is by no means his sole imperfection. Guto, an addict, seeks an escape from his domineering parents so he can resume his hedonistic lifestyle.
As Cadi analyzes both the family and their dinner guests, the viewer begins to recognize that something is amiss. Aspects of her character suggest she may be more than paid kitchen help. The filmmaker inserts clues intermittently, progressively providing the viewer with a foundation for the approaching revelation.
“The Feast” moves at a dreamy, disciplined pace, slowly developing toward a bloody crescendo of much-deserved retribution. The cinematography of Bjorn Stale Bratberg evokes Stanley Kubrick, especially in the film’s first act as the camera explores the elegant but sterilized living space. A hypnotic and creepy blend of eco-horror and folklore, Jones’ style is both disorienting and provocative. His use of symbolism adds both depth and an element of bleakness. All these elements combine to create an ominous tone that steadily intensifies.
“The Feast” is a creeping nightmare, steeped in anticipation and dread. With arthouse panache, it revels in its weirdness as it marches toward an inevitable catharsis. It is a contemporary allegory about greed, gluttony and exploitation that offers a glimpse at an impending settling of scores.
