CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced it would host the Greg Billings Band Final Show, set for Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $32.75, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Greg Billings is the founding member of the popular ’80s Florida band Romeo. Signing to Epic Records, the Billings’ band released their first album after a name change to Stranger. The band solidified their catalog of Florida music with hits such as “Swamp Woman,” “Okeechobee Whiskey,” “3D,” “Hit and Run,” “Alligator Joe” and “Wrong Side of the Tracks.”
Joining Greg and the Greg Billings Band will be original Stranger member Tom King.
“It’s been great playing these songs the last 40 years,” said Billings in a press release promoting the concert. “But I feel it’s time to move on to the next phase of my music life.”
One of the most prominent musical artists in Tampa since the legendary days of Stranger, Billings has become the quintessential frontman recognized for his unique vocal tonality, and his ability to grab any audience’s attention and hold them for as long as he’s on the stage. Backed by a solid band of veteran musicians, the Greg Billings Band brings smiles to the faces of live music lovers everywhere.