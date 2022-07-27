TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the fifth annual Bolts Brew Fest Friday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. General admission tickets will include unlimited beer sampling and other fun perks including games, photo opportunities, music and more.
Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP admission ticket which will allow them access into the event one hour prior to general admission. VIP includes, unlimited beer sampling, early entry from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to Amalie Arena's Ashley VIP Lounge featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game while supplies last.
New this year, a general admission plus ticket includes early entry starting at 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.
The annual Bolts Brew Fest is rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s biggest beer events, with a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.
For more information on Bolts Brew Fest, visit boltsbrewfest.com.