ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is launching a series of self-guided public tours of murals across the city to promote its new community art and wellness initiative, Murals in Mind.
The tours kick off with Pride in the Arts, a suggested tour of a selection of SHINE murals and accompanying recorded performances and stories that promote community inclusiveness. Tour participants are invited to visit each public mural and scan a PixelStix marker with any smartphone to view recordings by community artists.
“The Murals in Mind initiative is designed to provide unrestricted public access to art accompanied by recorded performances focused on community wellness, beauty, and inclusion,” said Terry Marks, SPAA CEO. “These murals are meant to offer an experience that leaves the participant feeling inspired, uplifted and hopeful. While this is not a replacement for therapy, it is therapeutic in nature and thoughtfully delivered by performing artists that match the inspired images by the muralists themselves.”
The SPAA Pride in the Arts tour includes a visit to four must-see St. Petersburg murals, starting with “Nowness is the Portal” at 3000 Central Ave. and “Pride & Love” at 2437 Central Ave., continuing to “Rooted in Community” at 1000 Third St. S., and culminating with “Love Shines” at 330 Beach Drive N.E. along the 2023 Pride Parade route. Recorded performances and stories are accessed on any smartphone.
Murals in Mind shifts negative perceptions and offers hope and help for day-to-day living. This 24/7 accessible gallery is a public and daily reminder that there is hope, help, and resources to provide a shift in thinking, feeling and action. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/580602110639954
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization serving this vital arts and cultural community.