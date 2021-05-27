CLEARWATER — The Allman Betts Band will perform Friday, June 4, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
After a successful year touring as the Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, the sons of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts have joined forces. The new ABB includes Allman, Betts, Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), Johnny Stachela on slide guitar and percussionists R. Scott Bryan and John Lum.
The band’s new album “Bless Your Heart,” released in 2020, boasts a conflagration of influences and invention, confidence and ambition. “Bless Your Heart” captures a vast, panoramic scope throughout a baker’s dozen of modern rock. Over a week’s time, the band recorded 13 songs, with additional tracking in Memphis and St. Louis. Within the eclectic repertoire are the familiar: stacks of guitars, electric, acoustic, and slide; and a throttling, percussive rhythm section.
After a brief hiatus due to a health issue involving Allman, the group decamped to Nashville for rehearsals ahead of the recording session, fleshing out the new songs until satisfied they had reached peak performance.
“We thought that if we can maximize the potential of each song, then we have a shot at making a cohesive, great record,” said Allman in a press release from Big Hassle.
The show also will feature music from the band’s 2019 release, “Down by the River,” as well as songs from their solo projects, and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band.
Special guest River Kittens is scheduled to open the show.
Ruth Eckerd Hall is continuing to adhere to and adjust operating protocols as public health guidelines evolve. Ticket purchasers will be notified by email of specific safety requirements prior to the individual event. If any precautions necessitate a change in seating, ticket holders will be contacted in advance with available options.