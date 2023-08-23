Clearwater
• “The Butler Did It,” Aug. 25 through Sept. 10, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363. Visit wcplayers.com.
• Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin: Physical Graffiti; Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert; Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “The Sound of Music,” Aug. 31 through Sept. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30 for adults and $19 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Kyle Schroeder, Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.95. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Calta Comedy Circus, Saturday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Eric Johnson, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: AC/DC – Back in Black; Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• JD Eicher, Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• “Things My Mother Taught Me,” Sept. 9 through Oct. 22, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
• Billy Currington, Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ari Hest, Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• Kenny Loggins, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Everett, Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $30. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• DSL: Dire Straits Legacy; Tuesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes, Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m., at The Sound at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Daughtry, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Broadway by the Year: Celebrating 1947; Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 and 8 p.m., at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $20. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin, Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Lance & Lea, Sunday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., at the Music4Life Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
• Toad the Wet Sprocket, Monday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Dunedin
• “Family Fortunes,” Oct. 5-8, at Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Tickets are $15. Visit www.DunedinShowcaseTheater.net or call 727-812-4530.
Largo
• Cowboy Mouth, Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Moonflower, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Peace Frog, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jamie O’Neal, Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Copper Piano: Dueling Pianos Show, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $14.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Brett Scallions, Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 26, 2 and 7 p.m.; at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. The film is presented as part of the Vintage Movie Series. Tickets are $15. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• “The Last 5 Years,” Sept. 15-24, at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $26.25. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Walk the Line: A Tribute to Johnny Cash; Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets are $30. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Pinellas Park
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• CCR and John Fogerty tribute, Saturday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “A Motown Celebration,” through Sept. 10, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Clutch, Thursday, Aug. 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Bad Omens, Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• 1964: The Tribute; Friday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $47. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Black Veil Brides & VV, Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $54.50 in advance and $59 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Noah Cyrus, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Steve-O, Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $38.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Matt & Kim, Friday, Sept. 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Colony House, Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23.50 in advance. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• The Original Wailers with Cas Haley, Friday, Sept. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $24 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• TY Dolla $ign, Friday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.jannuslive.com or call 727-565-0550.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with Barry Bostwick, Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $39. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• “Mary Poppins,” Sept. 29-Oct. 8, at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, visit www.spcitytheatre.org or call 727-866-1973.
• Death Grips, Saturday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold out. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Indecent,” Oct. 4-29, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Teddy Swims, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $29.50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” through Aug. 27, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Whose Life Is It Anyway?” through Aug. 26, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Colin Jost, Thursday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Nick Swardson, Aug. 24-27, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Saturday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Damon Fowler, Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire; Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $57.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Suicideboys, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $46.20. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Ghost, Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $59.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Needtobreathe, Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Trying to Make It,” Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $32.75. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome, Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Tampa Bay Theater Festival, Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m., in TECO Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $10. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Sam Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 7, at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $34.75. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Joe Dombrowski, Sept. 7-9, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Odesza, Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Zac Amico, Sept. 8-10, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Godsmack, Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Mission (UK), Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” Sept. 13-Oct. 8, in Shimberg Playhouse, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Mike Recine, Thursday, Sept. 14, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Igorrr, Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $22. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Lil Baby, Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• 3 Doors Down, Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Mike E. Winfield, Sept. 15-16, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Stevie Nicks Experience Tribute Band, Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Rich Guzzi, Sunday, Sept. 17, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Avenged Sevenfold, Sunday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lil Sasquatch, Sept. 21-23, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• SZA, Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $200. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Trippie Redd, Friday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Opera Tampa: Spanish Nights; Sept. 22-24, in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
• Geoffrey Asmus, Sunday, Sept. 24, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• NE-YO, Sunday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Sahib Singh, Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• JP Sears, Sept. 28-30, at Side Splitters, 12938 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. Call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jerry Seinfeld, Thursday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. According to the venue, this show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Shinedown, Friday, Sept. 29, 6:50 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Eric Church, Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $84. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “The Choir of Man,” Oct. 3-Nov. 26, in Jaeb Theater, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.
Tarpon Springs
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Wesley Chapel
• Chris Martin, Aug. 24-26, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Craig Shoemaker, Sunday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Mike Stanley, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Paul Farahvar, Sunday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Will Burkart, Sept. 7-9, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.
• Eric Eaton, Sept. 14-16, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com or call 813-960-1197.