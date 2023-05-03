d-THISweekend050423-matthires.jpeg

The Attic welcomes Matt Hires on May 5.

May 5

 

Mike Love

Friday, May 5, 6 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. 

Visit www.jannuslive.com.

 

“Oliver!” 

May 5-14

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. 

Visit LargoArts.com.

 

Kashmir

Friday, May 5, 8 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. 

Visit TheMahaffey.com.

 

Tampa Riverfest

Friday and Saturday, May 5-6

The Riverwalk, Tampa. 

Visit thetampariverwalk.com/events-news/events/riverfest.html.

 

Matt Hires

Friday, May 5, 8 p.m.

The Attic, Ybor City. 

Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.

 

“Devil’s Staircase” 

May 5-13

Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. 

Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.

 

The Charlie Morris Band

Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Weaver Park, Dunedin. 

Visit www.dunedingov.com/live-work-play/events-calendar

 

May 6

 

Matt Hires

Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m.

The Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater. 

Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

 

“Casserole” 

May 6 through June 11

Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. 

Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.

 

“The Best Laid Plans” 

Through May 6

The Dunedin Community Center, Dunedin. 

Visit www.DunedinShowcaseTheater.net.

 

$not

Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg.

Visit www.jannuslive.com.

 

Morgan Wallen

Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa. 

Visit www.livenation.com.

 

Next Generation Ballet’s “Don Quixote” 

May 6-7

The Straz Center, Tampa. 

Visit strazcenter.org.

 

 

May 7

 

Alestorm

Sunday, May 7, 6 p.m.

Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. 

Visit www.jannuslive.com.

 

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. 

Visit TheMahaffey.com.

 

Devin Siebold

Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m.

Side Splitters, Tampa. 

Visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.

 

 

Ongoing

 

American Stage in the Park: “Ragtime”

Through May 14

Demens Landing Park, St. Petersburg. 

Visit Americanstage.org.

 

“The Last Night of Ballyhoo” 

Through May 14

West Coast Players, Clearwater. 

Visit wcplayers.com

 

 

 

 