A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Pinocchio’
Genre: Musical fantasy
Cast: Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Giuseppe Battiston, Luke Evans, Ben Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan-Michael Key
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Rated: PG
Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience."
A Disney+ Day premiere, “Pinocchio” will launch Sept. 8 on Disney+.
‘About Fate’
Genre: Romance and comedy
Cast: Emma Roberts, Thomas Mann, Britt Robertson, Madelaine Petsch, Wendie Malick, with Cheryl Hines, and Lewis Tan
Director: Marius Vaysberg
Rated: R
Margot Hayes (Emma Roberts) and Griffin Reed (Thomas Mann) may well be the perfect couple. The only trouble is they’ve never met and they’re both about to tie the knot with someone else. But all that is about to change when fate places them in each other’s lives and opens their eyes to true love.
The film is scheduled for release Sept. 9 through United Artists.
‘After Ever Happy’
Genre: Romantic drama
Cast: Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin
Director: Castille Landon
Rated: R
“After Ever Happy” finds Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) at a crossroads: Does Tessa continue trying to save him and their relationship, or is it time to save herself?
While Hardin remains in London after his mother’s wedding and sinks deeper into darkness, Tessa returns to Seattle and endures a tragedy. If they want their love to survive, they’ll need to work on themselves first. But will their paths lead them back to each other?
The film was scheduled to be released theatrically Sept. 7.
‘Barbarian’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long
Director: Zach Cregger
Rated: R
In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Sept. 9 by 20th Century Studios and New Regency.
‘End of the Road’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Queen Latifah, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain
Director: Millicent Shelton
Rated: R
In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges).
After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive.
The film is scheduled to stream Sept. 9 on Netflix.
‘Medieval’
Genre: Action and historical drama
Cast: Ben Foster, Michael Caine, Til Schweiger, William Moseley, Matthew Goode, and Sophie Lowe
Director: Petr Jákl
Rated: R
“Medieval” is inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of greatest warriors in history.
After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what.
As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. In a brave attempt to liberate her, he fights back with a rebel army to battle the corruption, greed and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power.
The film is scheduled for release Sept. 9 through The Avenue.
‘Flight / Risk’
Genre: Documentary
Directors: Karim Amer, Omar Mullick
Rated: PG
“Flight / Risk” follows everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed only five months apart in 2018 and 2019. This powerful documentary is told through the perspective of affected family members, their legal teams, whistleblowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates.
The film is scheduled for release Sept. 9 via Amazon Studios.
