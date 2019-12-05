Seven Nations to play SAS Hogmanay event
DUNEDIN — Presented by the Scottish American Society of Dunedin, Seven Nations will be the featured performer for Hogmanay: A Scottish New Year’s Eve Celebration, set for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., at Scottish American Society Meeting Hall, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $85 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Seven Nations will offer an evening of songs to ring in the new year. Admission will include wristband and a buffet dinner, three drink (beer/wine) tickets, champagne and sandwiches at midnight.
The original Seven Nations lineup of drums, guitars and bass made room for bagpipes and fiddle to develop a unique Celtic sound and driving, original songs, honed by 25 years of touring and more than a million miles on the road. Their rollicking style is blended with a charismatic, passionate stage presence creating an unforgettable live experience.
Macy’s to present Miracle on Cleveland Street
CLEARWATER — Macy’s will present Miracle on Cleveland Street Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 to 10 p.m., on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.
A Ruth Eckerd Hall Experience, the free holiday festival will return for the 13th year. The 400-600 blocks of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with falling snow, an ice skating rink and holiday train rides. Pictures with Santa Claus will be available for $5 per photo.
Mayor George Cretekos will kick off the event with the lighting of the tree at Station Square Park. Festivities will also include face painting, inflatable bounce houses, and a scavenger hunt with the chance to win a brand-new child’s bicycle, courtesy of Baystar Restaurant Group.
Several activities will require a wristband, which can be purchased for $8. These activities include holiday train rides, ice skating, inflatable bounce houses and Rockem Sockem Robots.
The festival will feature vendors with arts and crafts and holiday-themed food and refreshments available for purchase throughout Cleveland Street.
Entertainment will include a free concert by the Romantics on the Tampa Bay Times stage on Cleveland Street. The original members of the Romantics — Wally Palmar, Jimmy Marinos, Mike Skill and Rich Cole — formally became a band on Valentine’s Day in 1977. More than 40 years later they are still known for having created some of the most influential and beloved rock ’n’roll of all time, including their hit songs “What I Like About You,” “Talking in Your Sleep” and “One in a Million.”
A limited number of Super VIP packages, priced at $49, are available and include priority seating in the first three rows of reserved general admission seating directly in front of the Tampa Bay Times Stage, a meet-and-greet with members of the Romantics, two complimentary beers and access to the Super VIP tent, which includes complimentary snacks. In addition, VIP packages priced at $29 are also available, which include priority-seating beginning in the fourth row and two complimentary beers or wine. There will also be live local performers on the Station Square Stage.
Miracle on Cleveland Street is supported by the city of Clearwater, downtown Clearwater and the Downtown Development Board and is produced by Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road.
For VIP and Super VIP packages, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/miracle.
St. Petersburg Holiday of the Arts set
ST. PETERSBURG — The sixth annual St. Petersburg Holiday of the Arts will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The event is co-sponsored by the city of St. Petersburg and is coordinated with the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. Admission is free.
The annual outdoor festival showcases original, handmade artwork by artisans from across Florida and throughout the United States. Together, their vision and creativity brings an outdoor gallery of indescribable art.
Attendees will have an opportunity to explore creations in painting, sculpture, jewelry, glass, ceramics, fiber and wearable art, photography, digital art, mixed-media, metalwork, woodworking and more. Artisans specialize in a variety of styles and materials within each art medium.
Two-day Tampa Tour De Clay to include five studios
The Tampa Tour De Clay will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For locations, maps, times and complete details, visit www.TampaTourDeClay.com.
This free self-guided local studio tour is believed to be only one of its kind in the Southeast. With five studios and 33 potters participating, the tour will include Schiemann Studio, St. Petersburg; Pottery Boys Studio, Palm Harbor; Hidden Lake Pottery, Odessa; Wellman & Welsch Pottery, Lutz; and San Antonio Pottery, San Antonio.
The participating professional artists represent a wide range of functional and sculptural clay work. Artists will be available both days to discuss their work and to allow direct patrons purchases. Each studio will have special fundraising for WMNF Community Radio and other local nonprofits, pottery presentations, kiln openings and light snacks and sips. Live music will be at Schiemann Studio featuring Trail Dogs on Sunday at noon. Jack Boyle’s San Antonio Pottery will extend its hours to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with live music provided by Chipco Creek String Band at 3 p.m. and Those Unscrupulous SunSpots at 6 p.m. Chipco Creek String Band also will perform Sunday at 1 p.m.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, Dec. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand-new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.