CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winner Janis Ian will perform Thursday, March 31, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Now in her fifth decade of writing songs and performing, Ian received her most recent Grammy nomination in 2016 for the self-produced “Patience & Sarah,” an audio book she produced and co-narrated with actress Jean Smart, best known for her role on the TV show “Designing Women.” This makes a total of 10 nominations in eight different categories, a record for a solo artist whose first nomination came at the age of 16 for her debut album, “Janis Ian.”
One of the great American songwriters of our day and a towering talent, Ian penned such classics as “Jesse,” “Stars” and “At Seventeen” — which earned her a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance. Her songs have been recorded by countless diverse artists. Ian’s art is not for the faint of heart. Her first hit, “Society’s Child,” ignited controversy. Ian was only 14 when the song was released.
In 2013, Ian won another Grammy for her spoken-word album, “Society’s Child.”
"We artists are the last alchemists, pulling your dreams, your hopes, your deepest desires out of thin air, and turning them into something you can hear, and play, and sing,” Ian said in her biography. “My first Grammy nomination came when I was 15 years old. For better and for worse, I have watched my business become an industry — but one thing will never change. We don't sell music. We sell dreams."