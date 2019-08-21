DUNEDIN – The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association recently announced the lineup for the 29th annual Dunedin Wines the Blues event set for Saturday, Nov. 9, noon to 11 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
The merchants association continues the tradition of a true blues festival in downtown Dunedin. This signature event showcases top blues artists from around the country. The festival will feature four stages with performances starting at 1 p.m.
Headlining the main stage will be the Ghost Town Blues Band.
For more information and VIP tickets, visit www.liveeventsaccess.com.
Here is this year’s performance schedule:
Caliber Home Loans/Price Mortgage Stage
- Bridget Kelly — 1 p.m.
- Amanda Fish — 3:30 p.m.
- Shaw Davis & The Black Ties — 5 p.m.
- Betty Fox Band — 7 p.m.
- Ghost Town Blues Band — 9 p.m.
Crown & Bull Stage
- Doug South — 1:30 p.m.
- Colleen Orender — 3 p.m.
- Gypsy Elise & The Royal Blues — 4:30 p.m.
- Big Al & The Heavyweights — 6 p.m.
- Rusty Wright Band — 7:30 p.m.
Pisces Sushi & Global Bistro/The Living Room Stage
- Brody Buster — 2 p.m.
- Kid Royal Band — 3:30 p.m.
- Julie Black — 5:30 p.m.
- Sean Chambers — 7:30 p.m.
Caledonia Brewery/Katie Ducharme Coastal Properties Group Stage
- Cottondale Swamp — 2 p.m.
- Big Kettle Drum — 3:30 p.m.
- Skyla Burrell — 5:30 p.m.
- Tony Holiday — 7 p.m.
Performers and show times are subject to change without notice.