CLEARWATER – Grammy nominee Ottmar Liebert and his band Luna Negra will perform Saturday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This will be Liebert’s ninth appearance at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.
Liebert and his band are on the road playing songs fans have come to know and love, as well celebrating their latest release, the July 2019 album “Fete.”
Liebert is a five-time Grammy nominee with multiple gold and platinum records. He has sold millions of records across the globe. A skilled practitioner of contemporary flamenco guitar, he is always a surprise on stage. He plays with lots of textures — contrasting traditional and electric instruments. Liebert will play songs from prior albums as well as songs from his latest albums.
Liebert’s incredible global success on a musical level often seems like a simple outgrowth of his cultural background and powerful wanderlust in his formative years. Born in Cologne, Germany, he began playing guitar at 11 and traveled extensively through Europe and Asia intent on fully absorbing each musical tradition he encountered. After pursuing his rock and roll dreams first in his native Germany and then in Boston, he abandoned the frustrations and settled in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
In 1989, he formed Luna Negra and he has become one of the most successful instrumental artists, thrilling audiences worldwide and releasing a catalog of classic recordings. Best known for his Nouveau Flamenco guitar playing style, his debut album sold double-platinum and is still one of the bestselling guitar albums of all time.
“The Complete Santa Fe Sessions,” Liebert’s previous album, was released in May 2018.
“Coming home after a tour with Luna Negra XL in 2001, I recorded the music we had been playing live with that eight-piece band, songs that had previously been released on the albums ‘Nouveau Flamenco’, ‘Borrasca’, ‘The Hours Between Night + Day’, and ‘Opium,’” Liebert said in a press release promoting the album. “To these big band versions, I added two new pieces, ‘Song 4 Pablo’ and ‘São Paulo,’ and in 2003, a selection of 12 tracks was released under the album title ‘The Santa Fe Sessions.’”
In 2010, Liebert and Luna Negra re-worked 13 of the 15 songs for a new release simply called “Santa Fe.”
“For reasons I cannot explain, I was never really happy with either of these two albums,” Liebert admitted. “Then in the fall of 2017, I went into my studio in Santa Fe and, on a whim, I pulled up the music of ‘Song4 Pablo.’ I radically edited the song, muting every track except for my guitars and Jon’s upright bass. I loved the resulting sound and during the next few months I worked with each of the pieces we had recorded in 2001 until I had new mixes of all 15 tracks. Perhaps this is the album I wanted to make, but couldn’t get right, or perhaps the years that passed gave me a different perspective that allowed me to tackle the project in a new way.”