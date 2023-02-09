CLEARWATER — Paul Thorn will perform Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Thorn has created an innovative and impressive career, pleasing crowds with his muscular brand of roots music — bluesy, rocking and thoroughly southern.
Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, Thorn has rambled down back roads and jumped out of airplanes, worked for years in a furniture factory and performed on stages with Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Sting, John Prine and others. He’s appeared on major television shows, received numerous National Public Radio features and charted multiple times on the Billboard Top 100 and Americana Radio Charts.
Thorn’s latest release, “Never too Late to Call,” was seven years in the making and features all original material. The CD was recorded at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis and produced and engineered by Grammy winner Matt Ross-Spang.
As is the case with all of Thorn’s songs, the CD’s title track, “It’s Never too Late to Call,” comes with a story. He wrote the song for his sister Deborah who died in 2018. When Thorn was on the road, he’d long to talk to someone after his shows, hours after the members of his immediate family were asleep. But his sister, a night owl, would often stay up all night.
"I could call her, and she’d always be awake," Thorn said. "I wrote that song about her."
The song is one more example of a distinguishing characteristic of Thorn’s work — the intensely personal nature of his lyrics. Thorn’s music has always reflected where he’s been or where he is in his life.
On “Never too Late to Call,” listeners find mellower Paul Thorn. The razor wit and the gently humorous commentary on life’s existential questions are in evidence, but here there is a peace about his life’s journey.