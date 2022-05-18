Back in 1965, Pete Townshend of The Who wrote “The Kids Are Alright.” More than a quarter of a century later, Dexter Holland of The Offspring took a completely different tack when he wrote “The Kids Aren’t Alright” in 1998. In both instances, the lyrics focus on young adults heading out into the world and facing its challenges. As suggested by their titles, the former is somewhat optimistic while the latter tackles subjects such as unplanned pregnancy, unemployment, drug addiction, and suicide.
As for actual kids, according to the 2021 Kindercare Parent Confidence Report conducted by the Harris Poll via an online survey, the recent pandemic has had a significant effect on younger children and their parents. A majority of those who participated in the survey reported that “pandemic parenting” has been the most stressful time of their lives. Among respondents, 71% with children aged 6 to 12 are worried about learning loss and the long-term educational impact of the pandemic; and 67% worry the pandemic will have a long-term impact on their child’s mental health.
Parents often worry that the kids are all wrong.
It causes sleepless nights, hours of agitation, arguments about academic priorities, and more than a few tears. In some cases, it may even cause nightmares — and anything that spawns nightmares is fair game for horror filmmakers. Hollywood’s fixation on amoral urchins goes back at least as far as the 1956 film “The Bad Seed,” in which an 8-year-old girl with blonde pigtails ruthlessly kills a classmate after he wins a penmanship competition. The child clearly lacks a conscience and continues to eliminate anyone who threatens to reveal her homicidal tendencies.
“The Innocents,” a Norwegian supernatural thriller film directed by Eskil Vogt, reprocesses the theme of wickedness and lethal mischievousness in young children. The film was released May 13 through IFC Films. It is available to stream through various video on demand services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV.
During the bright Scandinavian summer, a group of children discover they share mysterious powers. Their exploration of these abilities reflects innocent curiosity at first. As they push the boundaries of their powers to the limits, they reveal their own capacity for compassion and courage.
The viewer first meets 9-year-old Ida (Rakel Lenora Fløttum) and her autistic older sister Anna (Alva Brynsmo Ramstad) while they are traveling by car to their new home in a sprawling, multistory apartment complex in a new city. From the very beginning, Ida’s moral compass is depicted as questionable and undetermined. She engages in acts of minor cruelty, testing the fact that Anna cannot feel pain by pinching her. Though not explicitly stated, the viewer can infer that Ida is resentful of the fact that her sister’s condition earns her more attention from her parents.
On a playground in the apartment complex, Ida meets Ben (Sam Ashraf), a boy who demonstrates telekinesis — the alleged psychic ability by which a person can influence a physical system without physical interaction. He shows off his skill by diverting the path of a falling bottlecap with his mind.
Once again, early in the film the viewer gets a horrifying glimpse into the Ben’s ethical framework in a scene involving a cat. It’s probably the most traumatic sequence of the film — bad enough that if you are an animal lover, consider this a trigger warning.
Unlike Ida, who shows remorse after making a poor judgement, Ben seems incapable of shame or guilt.
Aisha is the final child to be introduced. She seems to possess a form of telepathy and is able to hear Anna’s thoughts. Moreover, she helps Anna reclaim some control over her mind, communicate with her parents, and tap into her own telekinetic abilities.
In some ways, “The Innocents” borrows from the 2012 found-footage film “Chronicle,” in which a handful of teens develop telekinetic powers after an encounter with an unknown object in the woods. The shared gift initially brings the group closer, but external problems slowly push one member to start abusing his powers. In “The Innocents,” a similar scenario plays out, with one of the children becoming increasingly violent and unpredictable. When this happens, the other children become both rivals and potential targets. Eventually, the ostracized member learns how to use telekinesis to “fetch” or control adults, who can be used to murder the others.
Vogt takes a different approach with “The Innocents,” presenting almost all the story from the perspective of the children. Adults are present throughout, but as parents they are preoccupied, suffering their own trauma or grief, or — in one case — negligent, and possibly abusive. As a supernatural thriller, it’s effectively haunting and chillingly unnerving. The narrative proceeds slowly, but it is evident from the very start that something ominous is in store for these children.
The young actors portraying these kids all deliver unexpectedly extraordinary performances. The group epitomizes a generation growing up utterly detached and subdivided; packed and stacked into towering, impersonal apartment flats; and overlooked or avoided by parents either overwhelmed by crushing responsibilities or paralyzed by anxiety.
To its credit, “The Innocents” does not overindulge in special effects. Its climax is intense but understated. Vogt’s minimalist approach actually enhances the suspense and keeps the whole affair from turning into something akin to a superhero origin story out of the pages of a comic book. Instead, the film shines a spotlight on our most sinister inclinations, the potential origins of malevolence, and the emergence of compassion.