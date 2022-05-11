TAMPA — American rock band Candlebox will take the stage Thursday, May 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
From Seattle, Washington, Candlebox has released seven studio albums, several charting singles, a compilation, and a CD+DVD.
Candlebox found immediate success with the release of its self-titled debut album in July 1993. It featured four singles: "Change," "You," "Far Behind," and "Cover Me." "Far Behind" reached the top 20, and the album was certified quadruple platinum by the RIAA.
The band's next album, “Lucy” in 1995 was certified gold, and was followed three years later by “Happy Pills” in 1998. After troubles with its record company, Candlebox broke up in 2000, but the band reunited in 2006 and they have since released four more studio albums, including “Into the Sun” (2008), “Love Stories & Other Musings” (2012), “Disappearing in Airports” (2016), and “Wolves,” their most recent album, released in 2021.
Candlebox's musical style, while predominately hard rock, has a wide range of influences. Some of the band's songs have strong references to blues, grunge and rock.